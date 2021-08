Just as a heatwave is going on all over the country, the game is really starting to heat up inside the Big Brother house. The cracks in the Cookout alliance started to get bigger and we are close to it breaking down altogether. There is a classic “Backdoor” going on – but even that showed signs of falling apart. This is what we, as fans, love so much about this show. When great plans fall apart and get messy along the way. The next HoH could really put the house into a frenzy as people are all loading up their guns and looking to take big shots!