Managing your staff and maintaining harmony within your staff can be a challenge for any manager. harmonious work teams are the cornerstone of a successful business and effective management requires building a strong rapport with your staff. The challenges faced by modern managers also mean that staff may become increasingly confused as to what they should be doing and how they should be reacting. This confusion and frustration can have a negative impact on their mental health, leading to feelings of stress, burnout and even depression. To avoid this, it is essential that you take steps to manage your staff and give them the tools to deal with challenges and difficult situations successfully.