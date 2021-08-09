The Great COVID-19 Job Churn

The number of job posts requiring vaccinated applicants is growing exponentially. New York, New York (August 13, 2021) – If you’re planning to apply for a job this year, chances are dramatically increasing that you’ll face vaccine requirements. Ladders, Inc. researchers completed a comprehensive review of all 3.8 million high-paying career job postings in the US & Canada over the past two years. They discovered a surge of more than 5,000% in job posts listing vaccination requirements since January. “The fact that any job postings mention a vaccine mandate is astounding. Employment requirements and preconditions are normally included in employee handbooks, not on job listings. Plus, we know that not every employer mandating vaccination includes that in the job description. So this is truly just the tip of the iceberg. It’s the beginning of a massive trend,” said Ladders CEO Marc Cenedella. “I expect this exponential growth will continue throughout the fall and winter, especially after vaccines receive full FDA approval.”