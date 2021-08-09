Police Investigating Possible Abuse Of 21-Month-Old Girl

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the possible abuse of a 21-month-old girl in Almena Township this past weekend. It says deputies responded to a home in the township around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday on a report of an unresponsive child. They arrived to find the child’s babysitter performing CPR. The deputies began life saving measures and the child was taken to a hospital. She remains unresponsive and in critical care. The sheriff’s department says the “child’s injuries do not appear to be consistent with normal activities of a child and are being investigated.” The situation is under a joint investigation between the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department and the Michigan State Police.