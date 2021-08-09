Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Van Buren County, MI

Police Investigating Possible Abuse Of 21-Month-Old Girl

983thecoast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the possible abuse of a 21-month-old girl in Almena Township this past weekend. It says deputies responded to a home in the township around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday on a report of an unresponsive child. They arrived to find the child’s babysitter performing CPR. The deputies began life saving measures and the child was taken to a hospital. She remains unresponsive and in critical care. The sheriff’s department says the “child’s injuries do not appear to be consistent with normal activities of a child and are being investigated.” The situation is under a joint investigation between the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department and the Michigan State Police.

www.983thecoast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Almena Township, MI
Van Buren County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Van Buren County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpr#The Michigan State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden, Trump battle over who's to blame for Afghanistan

The finger pointing over the fall of Afghanistan between President Biden and former President Trump is in full swing amid the chaotic scramble to get U.S. personnel and allies out of the country before a full Taliban takeover. Biden, who rarely mentions his predecessor, made a point of doing so...
U.S. PoliticsFOXBusiness

Biden lifts SNAP benefits by 30% in historic move

The Biden administration on Monday announced a historic expansion to the nation’s food stamp program, a decision that will give more than 40 million Americans about 30% more to spend on groceries while racking up billions in costs to the program. "To set SNAP families up for success, we need...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...

Comments / 0

Community Policy