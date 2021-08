Apple will be fixing an issue in macOS preventing some scanners from working, a bug fix that will be arriving in a future operating system update. Some Mac users have encountered problems when trying to scan, with warnings advising they "do not have permission to open the application" on their device. Apple has given the heads-up that a solution is on the way. The warning message tells users they don't have permission to open the application, followed by the name of the scanner driver. They are also told to contact an administrator for help, or that the Mac failed to open a connection to the scanner at all.