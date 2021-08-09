Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berrien County, MI

Berrien County Listed With Substantial COVID Transmission By CDC

983thecoast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CDC’s map showing COVID-19 transmission rates on a county-by-county level now shows Berrien County with “Substantial” transmission. On Friday, the county was still in the “moderate” category. The CDC says counties with substantial COVID transmission are experiencing 50 to 100 cases per 100,000, or a positivity rate between 8% and 10%. The next level up, and the highest transmission level, is “high.” Areas with high COVID transmission levels are experiencing 100 or more cases per 100,000 people or a positivity rate of 10% or higher. Van Buren County is now in that category. The CDC says people in counties with substantial or high transmission should be wearing masks when indoor public places.

www.983thecoast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
County
Berrien County, MI
Berrien County, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Government
Berrien County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Cdc#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Health983thecoast.com

Berrien County Trial Court Announces New COVID Rules

The Berrien County Trial Court has announced there will be new COVID-19 precautions taken in its buildings per CDC recommendations as the pandemic drags on. Berrien County moved into the High category for COVID-19 transmission rates this week, and in consultation with the Berrien County Health Department, the Berrien County Trial Court says all visitors to any court facility will be required to practice standard social distancing. When unable to practice social distancing, all visitors will be required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. All participants in a courtroom proceeding will be required to wear a mask, and jurors will be required to wear a mask when doing their duty. Also, all visitors to the Berrien County Juvenile Center will have to wear a mask. The new policies take effect on Monday.
Public Health983thecoast.com

State’s COVID-19 Deaths Pass 20,000

Michigan has now passed more than 20,000 people who have lost their lives due to COVID-19. The Department of Health and Human Services says that number is now 20,011 after there were 29 deaths Thursday and Friday. Statewide, cases were up 3,127 those two days to reach 919,133 since the start of the pandemic.
Public HealthTHE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

State health officials: Delta COVID surge is here

As New Mexico speeds toward another major surge in COVID-19 infections, a spike in hospitalizations due to the coronavirus is about a month away, according to state health officials, who acknowledged that the state’s reopening last month has lulled many people into a false sense of security. A surge in...
Berrien County, MI983thecoast.com

Berrien County Health Department Again Recommending Masks

The Berrien County Health Department is once again advising everyone to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Spokesperson Gillian Conrad tells WSJM News the county slipped into the “substantial” category of COVID transmission this week, meaning the CDC and the health department have updated their guidance. “Aligning with...
Georgia Statetexasbreaking.com

CDC Warns Of Deadly Disease In Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, And Texas

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning about a deadly disease found in Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas. The disease is called Melioidosis or Whitmore’s Disease and is caused by “Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium.”. Many health officials are now trying to figure out the common source of...
Adair County, KY935wain.com

Adair County Fiscal Court Public Notice: COVID-19 Update

Update from Judge Cowan: It has come to our attention this afternoon, Friday, August 13th, 2021, that an attendee of Tuesday’s Adair County Fiscal Court meeting has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. We have been in contact with the Adair Co. Health Department and anyone we feel was within 6 ft of this person, we have tried to notify directly and should quarantine for 7 days with no symptoms. You would be allowed to return to normal activity on Tuesday with no symptoms and a negative test on Sunday or Monday of next week. If you have been fully vaccinated, you are not required to quarantine as long as you show no symptoms.
Public HealthPetoskey News-Review

Health department urges public to arm themselves with COVID-19 data

Residents and visitors of Northern Michigan are being urged to arm themselves with the latest up-to-date information regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic by using a number of tools. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the region, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan is recommending residents and visitors follow the...
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Issues Warning As Deadly Virus Found In Texas (And It's Not Covid)

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) recently issued a warning about a deadly disease in Texas caused by Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium. Texas hospitals are currently being overwhelmed by Covid-19. Over 50,000 people have already died, and that number is set to rise exponentially over the coming months. So, if you were hoping that Covid-19 would be the only virus in Texas this year, I have bad news.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

Baker Not Changing Mask Guidance Because Massachusetts In ‘Dramatically Different Place’ Than Other States

PEABODY (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker is not going to change the mask guidance in Massachusetts right now, even as COVID cases rise, because he says the Commonwealth is in a “dramatically different place than many other states across this country.” Eight of 14 counties in Massachusetts are currently considered a high risk for coronavirus transmission, according to the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker map. The other six are listed as a substantial risk. The CDC wants anyone in counties with high or substantial risk to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. That means the CDC currently recommends everyone in Massachusetts...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Sad News: Houston GOP Leader Dies Of Covid-19 After Refusing Vaccine

We all know that many people support Republicans in the great state of Texas. So, unfortunately, I have some extremely sad news to report. A Houston-area Republican leader has passed away at the age of 45. Named as Scott Apley, he was a precinct chair for the organization and State Republican Executive Committee. Apley was also a member of the Dickinson city council who was respected amongst his peers and colleagues. He died at the age of 45. In a recent statement, the chairman for the Galveston County organization said:
Congress & Courtskiss951.com

Court Requires Man To Get The COVID-19 Vaccine Or Go To Jail

Ohio Court Requires Man, 21, To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Despite His Refusal. A 21-year-old man in Ohio was ordered to get the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of his probation. If he is not vaccinated by his next court appearance he will be sent back to jail. The man has stated he will not get the vaccine. He was sentenced to two years probation for possession of fentanyl. The judge said in a statement, this defendant was in possession of fentanyl which is deadlier than the vaccine and Covid-19. The defendant expressed no objections during the proceedings and stated no medical concerns.

Comments / 0

Community Policy