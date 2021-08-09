Cancel
Legendary IndyCar Announcer Has Reportedly Passed Away

By Zach Koons
Bob Jenkins, an iconic broadcaster of the Indianapolis 500, died on Monday after an eight month battle with brain cancer. He was 73. A Liberty, Indiana native, Jenkins broadcasted for over five decades on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network, including a stretch from 1990 to 1998 when he served as the chief announcer. He’s also one of only four people to serve as ABC’s play-by-play announcer in the 54-year history of broadcasting the Indianapolis 500.

