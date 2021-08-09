Legendary IndyCar Announcer Has Reportedly Passed Away
Bob Jenkins, an iconic broadcaster of the Indianapolis 500, died on Monday after an eight month battle with brain cancer. He was 73. A Liberty, Indiana native, Jenkins broadcasted for over five decades on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network, including a stretch from 1990 to 1998 when he served as the chief announcer. He’s also one of only four people to serve as ABC’s play-by-play announcer in the 54-year history of broadcasting the Indianapolis 500.thespun.com
Comments / 0