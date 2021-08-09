Cancel
New Scotland, NY

Zoning board wary of Bullock Road solar proposal to take down 34 acres of mature forest

altamontenterprise.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW SCOTLAND — A solar project seeking a major area variance faces skepticism from the New Scotland Zoning Board of Appeals over the size and type of request. “I think you heard a lot of strong concerns from the members of the board regarding the amount of mature forest that’s being proposed to be taken here,” Chairman Jeffrey Baker, referring to the board’s April meeting, said to representatives from Seaboard Solar on May 25.

