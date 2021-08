Let’s be honest—we could all use a vacation right about now. But with COVID still a concern and the thought of taking off in a plane or going on a long car ride too much, don’t stress that you can’t get away. Thanks to our prime location in the Garden State, you can have sand between your toes, hike along scenic wooded trails, jump in a lake or walk in the footsteps of history for the day, all while feeling like you’ve been far, far away. Read below for the perfect spots that satisfy any kind of family vacation craving and bonus options if you find yourself wanting to spend the night.