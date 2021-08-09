Cancel
Veggie Van To Visit Bridgman Next Week

983thecoast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpectrum Health’s Veggie Van is headed to Bridgman next week. The Veggie Van is a mobile food pantry that gives out fresh produce to anyone who stops by. It’s been making the rounds through southwest Michigan communities this summer, most recently stopping in Hartford. The Veggie Van will be at the Southwestern Medical Clinic on Red Arrow Highway in Bridgman next Tuesday, August 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be drive through style with visitors asked to stay in their vehicles while bags of fresh veggies are brought to them. The goal of the program is to ensure fruits and vegetables are available to people who otherwise have limited access to fresh produce. The local Veggie Van visits are made possible thanks to support from Spectrum Health and the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids in partnership with Spectrum Health Lakeland and the YMCA of Greater Michiana.

www.983thecoast.com

