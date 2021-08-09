Cancel
Austin, TX

Austin Public Health offering H-E-B gift cards to those who get a COVID-19 vaccine

Posted by 
Austin Star-News
Austin Star-News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28XPhh_0bMfv2UL00
(Joel Saget/Getty Images)

By Delilah Alvarado

(AUSTIN, Texas) Austin Public Health announced they are giving out H-E-B gift cards of up to $100 to those who get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who get vaccinated can get a $50 H-E-B gift card after completing a survey after each vaccine dose, according to KVUE.

Interim Director of APH Adrienne Sturrup said in a memo that this incentive could encourage people who are unsure about getting the vaccine to do so.

"APH believes that the vast majority of community members who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 have already done so,” Sturrup wrote. “Many of the remaining community members are in the 'moveable middle.' By offering this gift card incentive, APH hopes this population will be motivated to protect themselves and others by getting vaccinated.”

Sturrup said incentives help encourage vaccinations.

APH previously teamed up with Central Health to give out gift cards at vaccine events. CH is now analyzing surveys to see how effective incentives are.

