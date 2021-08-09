Well Pad Fire in McKenzie County Extinguished Saturday

MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. - The well pad fire that has been burning for more than two weeks was extinguished this weekend. The company in charge of the pad, Petro-Hunt, announced the fires were put out on Saturday evening. Three fires had been burning on the pad since July 22 and the first well was killed last Tuesday. With the fires out of the way, Petro-Hunt says it is working on cleaning up the release of oil that started the fire.