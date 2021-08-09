Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Flash Flood Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 19:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: District of Columbia FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY AND NORTHERN PRINCE GEORGES COUNTIES AND THE NORTH CENTRAL DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA At 732 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Rockville... Bethesda Bowie... College Park Greenbelt... Langley Park Beltsville... Bladensburg University of Maryland... Aspen Hill Potomac... North Bethesda Fairland... Landover Hyattsville... White Oak Takoma Park... East Riverdale Adelphi... Colesville FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
District of Columbia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Bethesda Bowie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gila, Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 21:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MST FOR GILA...MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 938 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Tonto National Monument to 10 miles northwest of Miami to near Claypool, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Globe, Miami, Central Heights-Midland City, Tonto National Monument, Apache Lake, Top-Of-The-World, Claypool, Inspiration and Roosevelt Estates. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 230 and 250, and between mile markers 256 and 264. AZ Route 188 between mile markers 214 and 242. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Dixie County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dixie, Gilchrist, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 09:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 03:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Dixie; Gilchrist; Lafayette The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Suwannee River at Rock Bluff near Bell (CR 340) affecting Lafayette, Gilchrist and Dixie Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Suwannee River at Rock Bluff near Bell (CR 340). * Until further notice. * At 8:00 AM EDT Monday the stage was 17.6 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Monday was 17.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 17.6 feet and crest at 17.7 feet early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Water begins to flood several roads in Gilchrist County downstream of the Rock Bluff gauge. Roads affected include NW 73rd Way, NW 82nd Terrace, SW 25th Place, and SW 86th Way.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gila, Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 21:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MST FOR GILA...MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 938 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Tonto National Monument to 10 miles northwest of Miami to near Claypool, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Globe, Miami, Central Heights-Midland City, Tonto National Monument, Apache Lake, Top-Of-The-World, Claypool, Inspiration and Roosevelt Estates. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 230 and 250, and between mile markers 256 and 264. AZ Route 188 between mile markers 214 and 242. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 20:17:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 23:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Campers and hikers should hustle to higher ground immediately! Stay away from creeks and washes! Foot bridges will be washed out in Supai Campground. Some campsites will be flooded. Campers may be stranded in portions of the campground. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Havasu Creek basin in Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 1115 PM MST. * At 816 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Havasu Creek basin. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Havasu Creek basin. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Havasu Creek basin. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Grand Canyon National Park, Hualapai Hilltop, Supai and Havasupai Reservation. This includes the following swimming holes All swimming holes on Havasu Creek near Supai. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pasco County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 09:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM EDT. Target Area: Pasco The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Withlacoochee At SR 200 Holder affecting Citrus County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. .With recent heavy rainfall, several areas continue to have elevated water levels. For the Withlacoochee...including US 301 Trilby, Croom, SR 200 Holder, US 41 Dunnellon...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM EDT Monday the stage was 9.5 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM EDT Monday was 9.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 9.5 feet. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Flooding threatens two homes on State Road 54. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.5 feet on 09/24/1997. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Cypress Creek SR 54 Worthington 8.0 9.5 Mon 9 am 9.5 9.4 9.4 9.3 9.2
Jackson County, FLweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 11:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jackson TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Marianna * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 40-50 mph with gusts to 70 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: until early Tuesday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tornado Watch is in effect - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - Local Weather Conditions and Forecasts: NWS Tallahassee - https://www.weather.gov/tallahassee - Information from the Florida Division of Emergency Management - https://www.floridadisaster.org
Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chaffee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 16:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chaffee FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL CHAFFEE COUNTY At 407 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated rounds of thunderstorms moving across the Chalk Cliffs area in Chaffee county. This activity will have the potential to produce flash flooding. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, will be possible in the mountains west of Buena Vista area. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Alpine. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Henderson County, NCweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Henderson, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 06:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Henderson; Transylvania FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR WEST CENTRAL HENDERSON AND NORTHEASTERN TRANSYLVANIA COUNTIES At 621 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Brevard, Mills River, Etowah, Looking Glass, Penrose, North Transylvania, Little River In Transylvania County, Forge Mountain, Horse Shoe and Connestee. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Columbia County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Hamilton, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 21:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hamilton; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Suwannee River At Suwannee Springs affecting Hamilton and Suwannee Counties. Suwannee River At White Springs affecting Hamilton, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Suwannee River At White Springs. * Until further notice. * At 9:30 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 79.7 feet. * Flood stage is 74.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 76.5 feet Friday evening. * Impact...At 70.0 feet, Water reaches the top of the boat ramp at US 41 in Hamilton County. * Impact...At 72.0 feet, Water reaches the top of the bank at the park at US 41 in Hamilton County. All public boat ramps between White Springs and Suwannee Springs are subject to closure. * Impact...At 74.0 feet, The parking lot to the Blue Sink launch floods in Suwannee County. The area is not accessible above this level. Flooding expands into the park at US 41 in Hamilton County. * Impact...At 75.0 feet, Access to White Springs Swim House is impassible. * Impact...At 77.0 feet, Homes on NW Null Road in Columbia County become isolated at this level. Homes not elevated begin to flood at this level. * Impact...At 79.0 feet, Water reaches the top of the bank at the Stephen F Foster State Park. Low areas within the park begin to flood at this level. * Impact...At 80.0 feet, Water moves toward NW Stephen Foster Drive and begins to flood travel lanes in the 500 block in Columbia County. * Impact...At 81.0 feet, Water reaches the observation deck at the White Springs Swim House. Water floods areas south of SE 100th Way in Hamilton County. Homes not elevated in this area are subject to flooding.
Trego County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Trego by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Trego A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Trego County through 430 PM CDT At 354 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wakeeney, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wakeeney and Ogallah. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Columbia County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 09:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Hildreth On U.s. 129 Bridge affecting Gilchrist and Suwannee Counties. Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 AM EDT Monday the stage was 21.3 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 21.2 feet. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. * Impact...At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. * Impact...At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. * Impact...At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, Homes are surrounded on River Run Road in Suwannee County. Structures flood along Santa Fe Road west of Idaho Parkway in Columbia County. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, River Run Road at 29th loop floods in Suwannee County. Santa Fe Road in Columbia County is inaccessible. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Homes are inaccessible along River Run Road in Suwannee County west of 33rd Road.
Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chaffee, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chaffee; Saguache FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CHAFFEE AND NORTHERN SAGUACHE COUNTIES At 248 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have weakened considerably and were moving south of Poncha Pass. However flash flooding will still be possible in the Poncha Pass area through 330 pm. HAZARD...Flash flooding and mudslides. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding and rockslides on highway 285. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Poncha Pass. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chaffee, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chaffee; Saguache FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CHAFFEE AND NORTHERN SAGUACHE COUNTIES At 248 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have weakened considerably and were moving south of Poncha Pass. However flash flooding will still be possible in the Poncha Pass area through 330 pm. HAZARD...Flash flooding and mudslides. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding and rockslides on highway 285. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Poncha Pass. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 02:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 07:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: La Paz; Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA AND NORTHEASTERN LA PAZ COUNTIES At 249 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wenden, Salome, Gladden, Harcuvar, Vicksburg, Vicksburg Junction, Aguila, Alamo Lake State Park and Bouse. This includes the following highways AZ Route 72 between mile markers 27 and 36. US Highway 60 between mile markers 100 and 103...and between mile markers 39 and 44. This includes the following streams and drainages Browns Canyon Wash, Powerline Wash, Alamo Wash, Date Creek, Calcite Wash, Bullard Wash, Tiger Wash, Pump Mine Wash, Sols Wash, Cunningham Wash, Jackrabbit Wash, Bouse Wash, Bill Williams River, Centennial Wash, Grass Wash, Santa Maria River, Salome Wash and Dead Horse Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chaffee, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chaffee; Saguache FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CHAFFEE AND NORTHERN SAGUACHE COUNTIES At 248 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have weakened considerably and were moving south of Poncha Pass. However flash flooding will still be possible in the Poncha Pass area through 330 pm. HAZARD...Flash flooding and mudslides. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding and rockslides on highway 285. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Poncha Pass. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Travis County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Travis by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Travis FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL TRAVIS COUNTY At 405 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms had produced heavy rain across southern Travis County. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen with the higest amounts reported over downtown Austin. Flash flooding is ongoing in the city of Austin, and some minor building flooding has been reported on the UT Campus. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Austin, Tanglewood Forest, Austin Bergstrom Int Airport, Lakeway, Bee Cave, West Lake Hills, Hudson Bend, The Hills, Rollingwood, Barton Creek, Onion Creek, Mansfield Dam, Point Venture, Sunset Valley, San Leanna, Creedmoor, Lost Creek, Camp Mabry, McKinney Falls State Park and Pilot Knob. Rainfall has mostly ended for the afternoon, with only some light showers expected to produce rainfall amounts less than 1/10 inch through 6 pm. However, urban creeks will likely remain flooded and dangerous through at least 5 pm. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Henderson County, NCweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Henderson, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 06:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Henderson; Transylvania FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR WEST CENTRAL HENDERSON AND NORTHEASTERN TRANSYLVANIA COUNTIES At 621 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Brevard, Mills River, Etowah, Looking Glass, Penrose, North Transylvania, Little River In Transylvania County, Forge Mountain, Horse Shoe and Connestee. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chaffee, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chaffee; Saguache FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CHAFFEE AND NORTHERN SAGUACHE COUNTIES At 248 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have weakened considerably and were moving south of Poncha Pass. However flash flooding will still be possible in the Poncha Pass area through 330 pm. HAZARD...Flash flooding and mudslides. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding and rockslides on highway 285. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Poncha Pass. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Travis County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Travis by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Travis FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL TRAVIS COUNTY At 405 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms had produced heavy rain across southern Travis County. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen with the higest amounts reported over downtown Austin. Flash flooding is ongoing in the city of Austin, and some minor building flooding has been reported on the UT Campus. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Austin, Tanglewood Forest, Austin Bergstrom Int Airport, Lakeway, Bee Cave, West Lake Hills, Hudson Bend, The Hills, Rollingwood, Barton Creek, Onion Creek, Mansfield Dam, Point Venture, Sunset Valley, San Leanna, Creedmoor, Lost Creek, Camp Mabry, McKinney Falls State Park and Pilot Knob. Rainfall has mostly ended for the afternoon, with only some light showers expected to produce rainfall amounts less than 1/10 inch through 6 pm. However, urban creeks will likely remain flooded and dangerous through at least 5 pm. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 02:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 07:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: La Paz; Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR MARICOPA AND NORTHEASTERN LA PAZ COUNTIES At 249 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wenden, Salome, Gladden, Harcuvar, Vicksburg, Vicksburg Junction, Aguila, Alamo Lake State Park and Bouse. This includes the following highways AZ Route 72 between mile markers 27 and 36. US Highway 60 between mile markers 100 and 103...and between mile markers 39 and 44. This includes the following streams and drainages Browns Canyon Wash, Powerline Wash, Alamo Wash, Date Creek, Calcite Wash, Bullard Wash, Tiger Wash, Pump Mine Wash, Sols Wash, Cunningham Wash, Jackrabbit Wash, Bouse Wash, Bill Williams River, Centennial Wash, Grass Wash, Santa Maria River, Salome Wash and Dead Horse Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy