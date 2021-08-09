Cancel
Flash Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Prince Georges by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 19:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Montgomery; Prince Georges FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY AND NORTHERN PRINCE GEORGES COUNTIES AND THE NORTH CENTRAL DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA At 732 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Rockville... Bethesda Bowie... College Park Greenbelt... Langley Park Beltsville... Bladensburg University of Maryland... Aspen Hill Potomac... North Bethesda Fairland... Landover Hyattsville... White Oak Takoma Park... East Riverdale Adelphi... Colesville FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

