SEATTLE — The Kraken moved Friday to shore up its center depth by signing free-agent Swedish forward Marcus Johansson to a one-year, $1.5 million deal. Johansson, 30, who most recently played with the Minnesota Wild, is a former 20-goal, 50-point man with the Washington Capitals whose career slowed in recent seasons due to serious concussion and lung contusion injuries and likely his frequent changing of teams. But Johansson fits the Kraken's short-term approach to its debut season in that he's a strong two-way player, experienced at both the center and wing positions and represents a minimal short-term gamble.