The Football Fever: Day on J.T. Tuimoloau, Steele Chambers, Sevyn Banks and Dawand Jones

By Clayton Hall
WSYX ABC6
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Day admitted Monday he's trying to decide the path for his team, what they are good at and what they will hang their hat on.Day confirmed junior Dawand Jones is making a move on the offensive line. "He's flashing," said Day who wants to see consistency from the 6-foot-8 offensive lineman.The third-year Buckeye coach said running back Steele Chambers will move to linebacker, defensive back Sevyn Banks has missed some time at camp and J.T. Tuimoloau has made up some ground in a short period after arriving less than a month ago. "He's takes lot of notes and can take his game to the practice field," said Day. "He's has tremendous attention to details. He's still learning but he's made some plays and we are having a hard time blocking him." Day said the freshman defensive end is playing at 272 pounds.The Buckeyes put on the full pads Tuesday.

#Fever#American Football#Buckeyes
