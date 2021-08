The legendary comedian took plenty of star-studded selfies when he went to Tony Bennett’s birthday party!. Andrew Dice Clay, 63, has never been shy about the material he tells on stage, but now he’s not being shy about developing bell’s palsy! The comedian and A Star Is Born actor took to Instagram on Wednesday August 4 to show that not even a half-paralyzed face would stop him from celebrating Tony Bennett’s 95th birthday! Dice posted a ton of photos to Instagram from the legendary singer’s birthday, where it was clear part of his face was paralyzed even though he wore one of his signature oversized glasses.