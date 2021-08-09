Targeting vaccine hesitancy, Hartford HealthCare reinstates COVID-19 hotline

Amid persistent hesitancy among those who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease and concerns about bad information, Hartford HealthCare reinstated a COVID-19 hotline Monday that it had discontinued a few months ago.

Staffed by health experts from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, the hotline was first launched in March 2020, soon after the outbreak of the pandemic. The number is (860) 972-8100.

During a virtual news conference, Dr. Ajay Kumar, Hartford HealthCare’s chief clinical officer, said hesitancy continues to be a significant issue and that the U.S. Food and Drug Administation could perhaps help overcome it by granting full approval of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Some of the hesitant have cited the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization of the vaccines as a reason to delay being vaccinated.

“Information about the vaccine is all over the place to a certain extent,” Kumar said. “I am concerned that some of our community members are seeking information from sources which are not credible, which are based on myths or confusing arguments.”

He described credible sources as clinical leaders, physicians, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Other sources, such as Facebook, where “individuals are presenting their opinions instead of scientific fact,” should not be considered credible, Kumar said.

Within hours of the hotline’s reactivation, 50 calls had been received from people asking about vaccines, COVID-19 testing and “other strategies,” according to Kumar.

Hartford HealthCare also offers advice on its website.

It urges the vaccinated and unvaccinated to wear masks when shopping or heading to a restaurant, theater or other indoor area, and advises people who feel sick to get a COVID-19 test and to stay home until they feel better. Gather outdoors as much as possible, it says, and get vaccinated.

"Vaccination protects you against the most severe symptoms of COVID," the site says. "You are much more likely to get sick and need to be hospitalized if you're unvaccinated."

The renewed focus on overcoming hesitancy comes amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, still among states that have had the most success in limiting the spread of the disease and in vaccinating a high percentage of residents. As of Monday, the CDC had designated two of the state’s eight counties — Hartford and New Haven — as areas of “high” transmission, meaning the number of new cases exceeded 100 per 100,000 population for a seven-day period.

The state’s other six counties remained in the “substantial” category, with between 50 and 100 cases per 100,000 population.

Kumar reported Monday that Hartford HealthCare’s seven hospitals were treating 61 COVID-19 patients, including four at Backus Hospital in Norwich.

Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London and Westerly Hospital, affiliates of Yale New Haven Health, each were treating eight COVID-19 patients.

Statewide, an additional 1,287 COVID-19 cases had been detected since Friday out of 38,702 test results, a daily positivity rate of 3.33%. Hospitalizations across the state had increased by 34 to 208.

In Connecticut, the death toll since the pandemic began, last updated Thursday, stands at 8,296.