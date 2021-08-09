Lodi Winegrape Commission Welcomes New Officers And Members of Board of Directors
The new 2021-2022 board of directors took office during the July meeting of the Lodi Winegrape Commission. Incumbent alternate Jason Eells joins current commissioners Phil Abba, Bruce Fry, Curt Gillespie, Matt Lauchland, Tom Murphy, Diego Olagaray, Aaron Shinn and Brandon Sywassink. Joe Larranaga joins current alternates Dirk Heuvel, Joan Kautz, Jacylyn Stokes, Todd Maley, Colton Machado, Mitch Spaletta, Garret Schaefer and Scott Armolea.californiaagnet.com
