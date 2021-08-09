Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Lodi Winegrape Commission Welcomes New Officers And Members of Board of Directors

californiaagnet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new 2021-2022 board of directors took office during the July meeting of the Lodi Winegrape Commission. Incumbent alternate Jason Eells joins current commissioners Phil Abba, Bruce Fry, Curt Gillespie, Matt Lauchland, Tom Murphy, Diego Olagaray, Aaron Shinn and Brandon Sywassink. Joe Larranaga joins current alternates Dirk Heuvel, Joan Kautz, Jacylyn Stokes, Todd Maley, Colton Machado, Mitch Spaletta, Garret Schaefer and Scott Armolea.

californiaagnet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Board Of Directors#Wine#Grape#The United States Navy#Eells Family Farm#Mettler Family Vineyards#Ldgga#Pacific Agri Lands#San Joaquin Delta College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Rutherfordton, NCDigital Courier

BRWA installs board members, elects officers

RUTHERFORDTON — Board members were sworn into office at the Broad River Water Authority board meeting last week, including newcomer Josh Krigbaum. Krigbaum represents the town of Ruth, and fills the slot that opened when Jamie Yelton did not complete his term. Krigbaum’s term will end June 30, 2022. Returning board members Rob Bole, Steve Garrison and Brandon Harrill were also sworn in for another term. Bole represents the town of Spindale; Garrison represents county government; and Harrill represents the town of Rutherfordton.
kscbnews.net

Seward County Commission Meets, Appoints Council on Aging Board Members

The Seward County Commission met on Monday evening, and among the items on the agenda the Commission approved a temporary CMB License for Seward County PRCA Rodeo. Commissioners also approved the purchase of road grader from Foley in the amount of $231,910.41 for the Road and Bridge Department, and approved JCAPS carryover reimbursements budget for FY22.
Educationroi-nj.com

Arts organization names new board officers, members

ArtPride New Jersey, a Burlington-based arts service organization, announced its board officers for fiscal 2022 on Friday. Chair: Allison Larena, CEO and president, Mayo Performing Arts Center;. Vice chairs: Paul McRae, assistant director, New Jersey Ballet, and Noreen Scott-Garrity, associate director of education, Rutgers-Camden Center for the Arts;. Treasurer: Steve...
Atlanta, GAmetroatlantaceo.com

The Atlanta Women’s Foundation Elects Five New Members to Board of Directors

The Atlanta Women’s Foundation (AWF) has elected five new members to its Board of Directors. The new class of board members are leaders in their field and the community, representing a range of industries from across Atlanta. Under Board Chair Meredith Leapley, AWF will continue to strategically grow its grantmaking, women’s leadership programs, and fundraising.
Columbus, TXColorado County Citizen

Chamber to elect new board members

The Columbus Chamber of Commerce is holding elections to fill four vacancies on their Board of Directors. Ballots were sent out late last week to all Chamber members. Returned ballots must be postmarked by August 25 in order to be counted. Board member Kirk Lowe has met his term limits and is ...
Logan County, OHpeakofohio.com

Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities Welcomes New Board Member

The Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities (LCBDD) met earlier this month. It began with a board training presented by Shelley Harmon from Residential Administrators, an agency committed to providing housing assistance to those with mental illness and developmental disabilities. They manage 12 units of housing for families and singles, with a current total of 25 household residents. Tenants pay no more than 30% of their income toward rent and utilities, making housing more affordable. They are currently working on some local renovations thanks to funding received from the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities.
eastcobbnews.com

Richardson to appoint new member of Cobb Planning Commission

Cobb Commissioner Jerica Richardson is set to announce a new appointment to the Cobb Planning Commission next week, days after her holdover representative steered through a vote on a major rezoning case in East Cobb. According to Tuesday’s meeting agenda, Richardson will appoint East Cobb resident David Anderson to succeed...
Gardner, MAthegardnernews.com

Longtime member of GFA board of directors retires

GARDNER — After serving as a volunteer member of GFA Federal Credit Union’s board of directors for more than 38 years, three of those years as chief governance office, Michael T. Horrigan has announced his retirement as of Aug. 1. “Mike kept the best interest of our members in mind...
Decatur County, INShelbyville News

Welcome New Director to the Hospital Foundation of Decatur County

GREENSBURG — The Hospital Foundation of Decatur County announced the appointment of Mandy Lohrum as Foundation Director. Lohrum served as Director of Development for Girls, Inc. for the past three years where she fostered relationships and led fundraising efforts. “Mandy has an outstanding reputation for building relationships and a passion...
Pacifica, CAPacifica Tribune

School board seeks new member

The Pacifica School District board of directors is accepting candidates to fill an unexpected opening. Jared Steele, who was elected to a school board post in November 2020, moved out of state to attend graduate school, said Heather Olsen, Pacifica School District superintendent. Remaining board members will appoint someone to...
Agriculturecaliforniaagnet.com

Family Farmer Emergency Fund Provides Drought & Pandemic Relief

With many small farms still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, and deepening impacts felt from the drought, Community Alliance with Family Farmers (CAFF) is relaunching its California Family Farmer Emergency Fund for farmers in crisis. The current drought is sending shock waves through California’s food system; as wells go dry,...
Businessaithority.com

Frontpoint Security Names Michael Lacorazza As Chief Executive Officer And Member Of The Board Of Directors

Former Wells Fargo CMO will drive growth and innovation for one of the leaders in Smart Home Security Solutions. Frontpoint Security Solutions, LLC a leading provider of premium do-it-yourself (“DIY”) home security and smart home technology in the United States, announced that Michael Lacorazza has been named chief executive officer and member of the board of directors, effective August 16, 2021. He previously served as chief marketing officer at Wells Fargo where he led the development and implementation of enterprise-wide marketing and digital strategies for the Wells Fargo brand, products and services, data and analytics and marketing technology.
East Lansing, MImeridian.mi.us

Meridian Welcomes New Assessing Director

Meridian Township welcomes new Assessing Director, Ashley Winstead. The search for a new Assessing Director began after the announcement that David Lee would be returning full-time to the City of East Lansing, after 11 years of serving Meridian Township along with the City of East Lansing both on a part-time basis.
Electionsthelakemurraynews.net

Moore Announces Candidacy for Lex Rich Five School Board Special Election

Tifani Moore, a District Five parent and Irmo resident, has entered the Special Election for Lexington-Richland Five School Board. “The last decade of my life has been dedicated to volunteerism and working in not-for-profit throughout the community. As a resident of Richland Country (Irmo side), a mother of three children all attending District Five schools and the wife of a dedicated teacher in the same district, running for the school board feels like the next natural step to serve the children, teachers and community. With the challenges and division during the past year, I want to be a part of the solution. I am eager to bring balance and transparency to the school board, with a keen focus on working with the board members to support the students and outstanding professional educators in Lex-Rich Five.”
Congress & Courtscaliforniaagnet.com

National Ag, Water Coalition Applauds Senate Passage of Infrastructure Bill

With nearly two-thirds of the West experiencing extreme or exceptional drought conditions, and more than 90 active wildfires burning across the U.S., a national coalition representing thousands of Western farmers, ranchers, water providers, businesses and communities underscored the significance of Senate passage of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act today and urged the House to mirror the water provisions in its own infrastructure package.
Evanston, ILevanstonroundtable.com

Evanston Community Foundation announces two new members to its Board of Directors

The Evanston Community Foundation today announced the addition of two new board members to its Board of Directors, Laura-Min Proctor and Minya Nance. The nonprofit’s all-volunteer board are selected for demonstrating a high level of commitment to the Evanston community and personal involvement in community engagement. The board provides governance over strategic planning, policy and responsibly steward over $30 million in assets.
Politicssnohomishcountywa.gov

Evergreen State Fair Announces 2021 Fair Honoree, Kathy VanBuskirk

Kathy says that the years have gone by so fast it doesn’t seem possible that she has been in the 4-H programs for 50 years. As a leader, she has been president, horse show chair, served on the Horse Fair Committee, announcer at horse show events, and active in the 4-H tack sale since it first began over 30 years ago. She was inducted into the Washington State 4-H Hall of Fame October of 2014.

Comments / 0

Community Policy