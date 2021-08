MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It was very clear Monday morning that Minnesotans have been waiting a long time to get across the border into Canada. Monday morning a video of vehicles backed up for miles in International Falls was posted to Twitter. “After five hours starting at 3:30 a.m. this morning, we are now within a mile of the border crossing,” said one driver. As of Monday morning, vaccinated Americans are allowed to cross the border, and at one point the wait time to get across was reportedly seven hours. The border has been closed since March 2020 when both the U.S. and Canada closed it...