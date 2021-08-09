Cancel
Rule ‘confusion’ blocks Seattle ferries from Canada despite border reopening

By Karina Mazhukhina
Macon Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wait is over for Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 traveling to Canada — at least for those going by plane or car. Canada officially reopened Sunday night for nonessential travel, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada. But the rules don’t apply to maritime travelers, leaving ferry companies like the Victoria Clipper at a standstill, KING-TV reported.

Public HealthNarcity

The Feds Have Explained Why Canada’s Policy On Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccinations Changed

Officials from the federal government have explained why Canada's mandatory COVID-19 vaccination rules have been updated. On August 13, the feds announced that COVID-19 vaccines will be compulsory for Canada's federal workers and employees in the federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation sector. Canadians who travel via plane, train or cruise ship will also be impacted by the mandate.
Travelkxnet.com

Canada is reopening its borders for all forms of travel

Canada on Monday is lifting its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit, but the United States is keeping similar restrictions in place for Canadians, part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans. U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents must be both fully...
Public Healthyourcentralvalley.com

Canada reopens its border for vaccinated US visitors

DERBY LINE, Vermont (AP) — Canada lifted its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit on Monday while the United States is maintaining similar restrictions for Canadians, part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans. U.S. citizens and legal residents must be both...
WorldSKIFT

Reopened U.S.-Canada Border Creates Long Bottlenecks on Day 1

For some Canadian tourism businesses, the long traffic lines at the border were a welcome sight after 16 months of not being able to make money from U.S. tourists. Long delays were reported at the border on Monday as Canada finally opened to fully vaccinated American tourists for the first time in 16 months, causing a rush of travelers during the busy summer season – and bottlenecks for a desperate tourism industry.
Pittsburgh, PAnextpittsburgh.com

Canada reopens borders to Pittsburgh tourists with nonstop flights to Toronto

With Canada slowly opening its borders to foreign visitors, Air Canada is resuming once-daily nonstop service between Pittsburgh International Airport and Toronto Pearson International Airport. In March 2020, Canada closed its border in response to the pandemic. Starting Aug. 9, American citizens and permanent residents who have been fully vaccinated...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Hours-long wait times for Minnesotans traveling to Canada as border reopens

American tourists who are fully vaccinated can now travel to Canada for the first time since March 2020. The border has been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and remained closed for non-essential travelers until 11 p.m. Sunday. And people were eager to cross the border from International Falls, Minnesota, to Fort Frances, Canada, when the border opened, with vehicles lined up for miles.
WorldPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Families Reunite at Midnight as Canada Reopens U.S. Border

Families separated by the U.S.-Canada border that slammed shut in the early days of the pandemic were finally able to reunite at midnight. According to the Detroit Free Press, several families gathered at a duty-free store near the Ambassador Bridge for long-anticipated reunions. “We were all so eagerly waiting for that day,” said Asawari Kaur of Indiana, whose brother had been separated from the rest of the family for over a year. “As soon as it hits midnight, we’re gonna enter the border.” Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents are now allowed to cross the border for non-essential trips, as long as they have no COVID-19 symptoms. Carolyn Ferroni and David Bruns of Ohio crossed the border at the stroke of midnight to visit their lake house. “It’s just part of a family culture and tradition—we go there every year,” Ferroni told the Free Press. The border closed to all but essential traffic on March 21, 2020, in the first months of the coronavirus pandemic.
Public Healthnewscentermaine.com

Common questions about the US-Canada border reopening answered

BLAINE, Wash. — The Canadian border is open to vaccinated American citizens and permanent residents. However, the border is not open everyone as some COVID-19 restrictions remain in place. When will the Canadian border open to Americans for non-essential travel?. American citizens and permanent residents residing in the United States,...
Montana StateMissoulian

Montanans head north as Canada reopens border

SWEET GRASS — Two weeks ago, Greg Rice and Joyce Bateman were turned around at the Canadian border. The Helena residents were hoping to haul some building materials 2,974 miles to their daughter’s place in Alaska. The U.S.-Canadian border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020 due to...
AnimalsClick2Houston.com

‘First in nation discovery’: US Customs Agents find rare, invasive beetle in box of jackfruit at Texas-Mexico border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents recently intercepted a rare, invasive beetle at the Texas-Mexico border. In a release, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency described the find as a “first in nation discovery.” According to USDA entomologists, the insect had never before been found at any of the nation’s ports of entry.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Indy100

U.S. Customs has seized thousands of counterfeit COVID vaccine cards en route to Louisiana from China

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers (CBPOs) in Tennessee have seized thousands of hundreds of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards en route to Louisiana from China, according to a statement from the agency.Most recently, CBPOs working at a port in Memphis spotted a shipment labeled “PAPER CARD, PAPER” and “already knew what it was,” the agency said. The packages — of which there were at least 15 that night — were en route to New Orleans, Louisiana from from Shenzhen, China and carried “51 low quality, counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards.”While the cards slightly resembled legitimate vaccination cards, in the sense...

