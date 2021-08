FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots are better than just about every team when it comes to keeping it all about football. So it should come as no surprise that two of New England’s quarterbacks had no interest in answering questions about the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday. After the team’s eighth practice of training camp, both Cam Newton and rookie Mac Jones dodged questions about the vaccine as though they were oncoming pass rushers. Neither would reveal if they have been vaccinated when asked by reporters, saying it was a personal matter. “I think it’s too personal for each and every person to...