AMC Says It Will Accept Bitcoin as Payment for Movie Tickets by Year-End

By Yun Li, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEO Adam Aron said during an earnings call Monday that the movie theater chain will have the IT systems in place to take the cryptocurrency as payment by the end of 2021. The price of bitcoin swung drastically in recent weeks, last trading around $46,000 after falling below $30,000 last month.

