AMC Says It Will Accept Bitcoin as Payment for Movie Tickets by Year-End

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.60.