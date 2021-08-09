Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Rule ‘confusion’ blocks Seattle ferries from Canada despite border reopening

By ORDER REPRINT
Modesto Bee
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wait is over for Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 traveling to Canada — at least for those going by plane or car. Canada officially reopened Sunday night for nonessential travel, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada. But the rules don’t apply to maritime travelers, leaving ferry companies like the Victoria Clipper at a standstill, KING-TV reported.

www.modbee.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferries#Vancouver#Americans#Clipper#Canadians#The Bellingham Herald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Public HealthNarcity

The Feds Have Explained Why Canada’s Policy On Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccinations Changed

Officials from the federal government have explained why Canada's mandatory COVID-19 vaccination rules have been updated. On August 13, the feds announced that COVID-19 vaccines will be compulsory for Canada's federal workers and employees in the federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation sector. Canadians who travel via plane, train or cruise ship will also be impacted by the mandate.
Travelkxnet.com

Canada is reopening its borders for all forms of travel

Canada on Monday is lifting its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit, but the United States is keeping similar restrictions in place for Canadians, part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans. U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents must be both fully...
Public Healthyourcentralvalley.com

Canada reopens its border for vaccinated US visitors

DERBY LINE, Vermont (AP) — Canada lifted its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit on Monday while the United States is maintaining similar restrictions for Canadians, part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans. U.S. citizens and legal residents must be both...
Public HealthPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Canada To Reopen Its Borders In August, Here Is What You Need To Know

Canada is opening it's borders to fully vaccinated Americans for nonessential travel starting Aug. 9 at 12:01 a.m. EDT. But for those wanting to enter the U.S. border restrictions have been extended for the Mexico and Canada border through August 21. But, just because you are fully vaccinated with a passport, does not mean you can just skip to my loo into Canada. Pay close attention to these regulations so you can have a smooth trip.
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Canada welcomes fully vaccinated Americans across reopened border

American visitors trickled across the Canada-US border on Monday, cheering the reopening of the world's longest land boundary 17 months after all non-essential travel was halted to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Canadian-born resident of Queensbury, New York, her American husband and their dog Sully used to make the trip to see her extended family in Montreal every month, but have not visited since the border was shuttered in March 2020.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Hours-long wait times for Minnesotans traveling to Canada as border reopens

American tourists who are fully vaccinated can now travel to Canada for the first time since March 2020. The border has been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and remained closed for non-essential travelers until 11 p.m. Sunday. And people were eager to cross the border from International Falls, Minnesota, to Fort Frances, Canada, when the border opened, with vehicles lined up for miles.
WorldPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Families Reunite at Midnight as Canada Reopens U.S. Border

Families separated by the U.S.-Canada border that slammed shut in the early days of the pandemic were finally able to reunite at midnight. According to the Detroit Free Press, several families gathered at a duty-free store near the Ambassador Bridge for long-anticipated reunions. “We were all so eagerly waiting for that day,” said Asawari Kaur of Indiana, whose brother had been separated from the rest of the family for over a year. “As soon as it hits midnight, we’re gonna enter the border.” Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents are now allowed to cross the border for non-essential trips, as long as they have no COVID-19 symptoms. Carolyn Ferroni and David Bruns of Ohio crossed the border at the stroke of midnight to visit their lake house. “It’s just part of a family culture and tradition—we go there every year,” Ferroni told the Free Press. The border closed to all but essential traffic on March 21, 2020, in the first months of the coronavirus pandemic.
WorldWDIO-TV

Long lines to get into Canada as border reopens

The border opened up for non-essential travel, and it's been extremely busy. "People love Canada," shared Tricia Heibel, president of the International Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. "Our phones have been ringing off the hook since the border closed last March." The line started on Sunday evening. She was on...
LifestyleWHEC TV-10

Canada reopening border to Americans, but some say there are too many restrictions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Two Rochester area women have one common goal: Spend a few hours in Canada. While one is ready to go soon, the other says it’s too complicated for the time being. March 2020 seems like a lifetime ago, but that is the last time Americans were able to cross a border as close as two hours away for some to visit. After more than a year of restrictions limiting travel between the United States and our neighbors up north, Canada is officially allowing vaccinated Americans to cross into the country.
Montana StateMontana Standard

Montanans head north as Canada reopens border

SWEET GRASS — Two weeks ago, Greg Rice and Joyce Bateman were turned around at the Canadian border. The Helena residents were hoping to haul some building materials 2,974 miles to their daughter’s place in Alaska. The U.S.-Canadian border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020 due to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy