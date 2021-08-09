Cancel
Oil falls to a three-week low as Delta shakes the demand outlook

By Ari Hawkins
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Oil slid to a three-week low with new waves of Covid-19 exacerbating demand concerns as investors weighed concerns about a pullback in stimulus. Futures in New York ended the day down by more than 2.6%. Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said the central bank should move to taper asset purchases after another strong month or two of employment gains. At the same time, Chinese air travel dropped the most since early in the pandemic as rising cases of the delta variant spurred fresh restrictions on movement.

