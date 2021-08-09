Oil falls to a three-week low as Delta shakes the demand outlook

(Bloomberg) -- Schlumberger is pulling out of an appearance at one of the biggest U.S. oil-industry conferences due to rising Covid-19 cases in the Houston area. The annual Offshore Technology Conference, which is scheduled to start Sunday, draws visitors from around the world to Houston and is one of the largest oil confabs to resume in-person attendance since the global pandemic began last year. About 18% of hospital beds in the county that includes Houston were dedicated to coronavirus cases as of Wednesday, up from 14% on Aug. 5, Texas state health data show.