Broadcaster, Former 'Voice Of The 500' Bob Jenkins Dies At 73

Radio and television broadcaster Bob Jenkins died Monday following a battle with cancer. He was 73. Jenkins’ voice was heard globally over five decades on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network, including as the chief announcer from 1990 through 1998, and he was one of only four television play-by-play announcers in ABC’s 54 years of broadcasting the Indianapolis 500. He was inducted into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame in 2019.