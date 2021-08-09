Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

Broadcaster, Former 'Voice Of The 500' Bob Jenkins Dies At 73

By WFYI News
 6 days ago
Radio and television broadcaster Bob Jenkins died Monday following a battle with cancer. He was 73. Jenkins’ voice was heard globally over five decades on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network, including as the chief announcer from 1990 through 1998, and he was one of only four television play-by-play announcers in ABC’s 54 years of broadcasting the Indianapolis 500. He was inducted into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame in 2019.

ABOUT

Smart, loyal and committed like the very best of friends, WFYI is a nonprofit organization providing trusted news and quality entertainment for 50 years – educating and engaging the community.

