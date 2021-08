He does know some things. Kit Harington has spoken out about how portraying Jon Snow in Game of Thrones for eight seasons took a toll on him. "I went through some mental health difficulties after Thrones, and during the end of Thrones, to be honest,” the 34-year-old admitted during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” on Friday, July 30. “I think it was directly to do with the nature of the show and what I’ve been doing for years."