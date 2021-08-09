Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Lance worked on fundamentals with renowned mechanics coach

NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA CLARA -- Before his first completion at 49ers training camp, Trey Lance focused on the fundamentals. Quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello, like coach Kyle Shanahan, is conservative in his praise of Lance’s play, but thus far admires the rookie's work ethic. The position coach believes the North Dakota State product, like every quarterback in his room, will need to continue focusing on mechanics to succeed in the NFL.

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Tom House
Person
Kyle Shanahan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#New England Patriots#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFL247Sports

WATCH: Trevor Lawrence connects with Tim Tebow on touchdown pass

A pair of first-year Jacksonville players connected on a touchdown pass at practice Friday. Their names? Trevor Lawrence and Tim Tebow. Two players who dominated offseason storylines for the Jaguars, Lawrence represents the No. 1 overall pick and the hopes for the revitalization of the franchise under new coach Urban Meyer. And Tebow, a former quarterback who made the oft-panned decision to give tight end a try, may be getting his last shot to stick in the NFL.
NFLPopculture

Julio Jones and Roddy White Accused of Aiding Illegal Marijuana Operation

Julio Jones and Roddy White are being accused of aiding in an illegal marijuana operation. According to Larry Brown Sports, a cannabis business called Genetixs filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court which had the name of Jones, White and his company SLW Holdings Inc. Genetix accuses Jones and White, former Atlanta Falcons teammates, of going behind the company's back to work for John Van Beek. Larry Brown Sports reports the Van Beek allegedly cultivated and grew cannabis for sale on the illegal black market.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Has A Message For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers had a lot to say about his relationship with the Green Bay Packers at his first press conference of the summer last week. But while the presser may have seemed very unusual to NFL fans, NBC’s Cris Collinsworth was floored. Taking to Twitter this past Thursday, Collinsworth thanked...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers loves 69

Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers sure does love the number 69. No. For real. Aaron Rodgers-69 is now a thing. During this years training camp, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (who happens to wear the number 69) decided to treat Rodgers with his very own Aston Martin golf cart. The cart has numerous features for the Packers QB, including a tag with the label “MVP”.
NFLNew York Post

Tom Brady throws helmet-slamming tantrum at Buccaneers practice

The Buccaneers’ pursuit of a second consecutive Super Bowl title is off to a heated start. During training camp on Sunday, a botched two-minute drill spurred frustration from Tom Brady, who is known to have a short temper. After taking a pair of sacks and overthrowing a receiver, Brady slammed his helmet into the ground and punted the ball forty yards to an adjacent field.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott’s 5-word reaction to NFL vaccine policy amid DeAndre Hopkins drama

Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliot is the latest one to react to the league’s new vaccine policy which has some NFL players like DeAndre Hopkins shaking their heads. The league memo released on Thursday basically states that if a certain team has a COVID-19 outbreak in the upcoming 2021 NFL season, that team will have to forfeit their upcoming game and will be tagged as a loss. In addition, a forfeiture will also result in both affected teams’ not getting their salary for that game week which was more than enough reason for Elliot to get jabbed.
NFLBleacher Report

Browns Rumors: Latest on Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward Contract Negotiations

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly shifted their focus to getting a long-term contract done with cornerback Denzel Ward. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported talks between the Browns and quarterback Baker Mayfield have not "heated up," meaning Ward's prospective deal is the likelier of the two to get done. First of...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Buccaneers Cut 3 Notable Players On Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ 2021 title defense began on Saturday with a preseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. While the result of the game doesn’t ultimately matter, it proved to be the last game for several Buccaneers players. On Sunday, the Buccaneers announced the release of three players from their...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Released On Sunday Morning

A former Pro Bowl running back was reportedly released by his franchise on Sunday morning. According to multiple reports, the Washington Football Team has released veteran running back Lamar Miller. The 30-year-old running back signed with the NFC East franchise earlier this offseason. However, he will not be remaining with the team.
NFLNBC Sports

Ex-Eagles LB finds new NFL home after jail sentence

Less than a month after he spent a day in jail, former Eagles linebacker and Super Bowl champion Mychal Kendricks has found a new NFL home. Kendricks is expected to sign with the 49ers, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting:. Kendricks, who turns 31 next month, played in one...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Tim Tebow’s Preseason “Block” Is Going Viral

Former college football star turned NFL tight end Tim Tebow made his Jacksonville Jaguars preseason debut on Saturday evening. Tebow, who is pretty buried on the Jaguars depth chart, saw some action in his team’s first game of the preseason schedule. While the former Florida Gators star quarterback didn’t make...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Packers GM responds to Clay Matthews speculation

If Aaron Rodgers and some of his Green Bay Packers teammates want the team to bring back Clay Matthews, they are going to have to do a bit more convincing. Rodgers and several of his veteran teammates suggested on social media that they want to see the Packers bring Matthews back. When asked about the possibility, general manager Brian Gutekunst essentially said it has not been discussed.
NFLYardbarker

Watch: This Tim Tebow block attempt had fans laughing

Tim Tebow is trying to make an NFL comeback, this time as a tight end. To impress the Jacksonville Jaguars, he’s probably going to have to step up when it comes to his blocks. Tebow was mocked by fans for a pathetic block attempt during Jacksonville’s preseason game against the...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Cowboys first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

The NFL is a total meritocracy, and that is proven at the start of every season. Training camp and the preseason almost always lead to some players losing their jobs while others rise up the depth chart. The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of roster spots that are up for grabs, in part due to the great depth Dallas has. Their offensive starters are essentially locked into place, but the defense has a plethora of good position battles that are worth monitoring as the NFL season gets closer and closer.
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Jaguars Tight End Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow didn’t have a great preseason debut for the Jacksonville Jaguars, as he made no statistical impact and went viral for a tough “block” attempt. Still, the former college football star is clearly winning off the field. On Saturday – Tebow’s 34th birthday – the football star received a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Calls For NFL Fan To Be Banned For Life

Like many others, FS1 personality Shannon Sharpe video of the fan brawl at last night’s Rams game, and he has some thoughts on it. The fight mostly involved a fan in an Aaron Donald jersey going against one in a Todd Gurley jersey, but a woman in a San Diego Padres hat also played a key role.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bills face tough injury situation with Stefon Diggs

As the 2021 NFL regular season is inching closer and closer, the Buffalo Bills are already facing one noteworthy injury dilemma. Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was a notable absence in practice on Sunday. Bills head coach Sean McDermott noted that Diggs was held out of practice due to his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy