Lance worked on fundamentals with renowned mechanics coach
SANTA CLARA -- Before his first completion at 49ers training camp, Trey Lance focused on the fundamentals. Quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello, like coach Kyle Shanahan, is conservative in his praise of Lance’s play, but thus far admires the rookie's work ethic. The position coach believes the North Dakota State product, like every quarterback in his room, will need to continue focusing on mechanics to succeed in the NFL.www.nbcsports.com
