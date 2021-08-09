Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bitcoin At $47,000 Will Confirm Main Push To Astronomical Levels — PlanB

By Olivia Brooke
zycrypto.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlan B, the founder of the Bitcoin Stock to Flow model, which is designed to assert the value of Bitcoin in the same way as other valuable assets, has reaffirmed that Bitcoin is headed for the top. Bitcoin kicked off August firmly, stronger than it did in the past two months, further promoting the notion that the bears are getting wiped off. July 31st set the tone for what was to come in August as Bitcoin hit $42,000. A mild price dip followed, indicating that bulls were still trying to build momentum. However, a swift correction preceded the dip, swapping prices up from $39,000 to $45,255 at the time of this writing.

zycrypto.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Level#The Bitcoin Stock To Flow#Planb#Bloomberg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC retraces to $46,000, set for a swift rally?

BTC reached the $48,000 mark overnight. BTC/USD retraced overnight. Bitcoin aims to set another higher low. Bitcoin price analysis is bullish for today as retracement was seen overnight, and another higher low currently gets established. Therefore, we expect BTC/USD to rally higher today and continue its way higher. The cryptocurrency...
Businesszycrypto.com

Not Even Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano Comes Close to Dogecoin As An Exchange Medium – Mark Cuban

Mark Cuban is one of the few billionaires that, similar to Elon Musk, is bullish on Dogecoin. The billionaire entrepreneur who among other franchises owns the NBA professional basketball team, the Dallas Mavericks, in an interview with CNBC’s ‘Make It’ segment on Friday, has called DOGE the “strongest” contender among digital currencies for widespread use as a medium of exchange.
Stockscryptopotato.com

Ripple (XRP) Explodes 60% Weekly, Surpassing $1.3: Bitcoin at $46K (Market Watch)

While bitcoin and most alts have retraced following the latest gains, XRP has exploded by another 10% and has tapped $1.3. Shortly after reaching a new three-month high of over $48,000, bitcoin retraced rapidly and lost over $2,000 in hours. Most altcoins are also in the red, with the apparent exception of Ripple. XRP has surged by 60% in a week to a record of its own at $1.3.
MarketsNEWSBTC

By The Numbers: What $10 In Bitcoin Each Day Would Net Investors

A lot of new investors believe that they have missed the opportunity on bitcoin. This is simply not true. Less than 10% of the world currently know about bitcoin. That leaves over 6 billion people in the world who do not know about bitcoin. So in actuality, the investors who are getting in now who think they missed the boat are in fact, early adopters.
StocksCoinTelegraph

Cause and effect: Will the Bitcoin price drop if the stock market crashes?

The year 2009 was marked by both the genesis of Bitcoin and the United States stock market starting an unprecedented bull market — one that’s continued almost uninterrupted since. However, murmurings of a crash are always present, and the noise has recently been getting louder. Against the backdrop of COVID-19...
Marketsinsidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Slumps Below $47,000 Level

The Bitcoin price is down from $48,149 to $45,555 in the last 2 days as there is no quick recovery that seems possible for the coin at the time of writing. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bullish (Daily Chart) Key levels:. Resistance Levels: $51,000, $53,000 $55,000. Support Levels: $43,000, $41,000, $39,000. At...
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

Analyst PlanB Stands by $100k Bitcoin End-of-year Forecast

Although PlanB reiterates his prediction for Bitcoin at $100k, the analyst warns that investors should not totally rely on the stock-to-flow model. Quantitative analyst PlanB, has down on his prediction that Bitcoin will rise to $100k by the end of the year. The Bitcoin analyst stated this in a recent interview on the What Bitcoin Did podcast. During the discussion, he ascribed his unwavering confidence to the stock-to-flow model he popularized in the crypto space, adding that there’s time for Bitcoin to spike. According to the Dutch analyst:
Stocksfxempire.com

Rising Bitcoin Tide Lifts Broader Market to Multi-Trillion Market Cap

The cryptocurrency bulls appear to have wrestled back control of the markets, thanks to bitcoin. With the bitcoin price now perched above USD 47K, the buying has spilled over to the broader cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin’s dominance is hovering at 43.6%, which is high enough to steer the direction of the markets.
Retailchainstoreage.com

Walmart job posting suggests major bitcoin push

Walmart is looking for a director-level executive to oversee digital currency and cryptocurrency products. In a LinkedIn job listing posted early in the morning of Sunday, Aug. 15, Walmart is advertising the new position of digital currency and cryptocurrency product lead. According to the posting, the new position will be responsible for “developing the digital currency strategy and product roadmap.” Specific responsibilities include owning and driving the digital currency strategy for Walmart, identifying customer needs and translating them into product requirements, and identifying crypto-related investments and partnerships.
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

PlanB Maintains $100K Bitcoin Prediction, Reveals When His Model Would Be Invalidated

Quantitative analyst PlanB says he believes that his end-of-year price forecast for Bitcoin will be realized. Speaking on the What Bitcoin Did podcast, PlanB says that he’s keeping faith in the stock-to-flow model he popularized in the cryptocurrency space. The stock-to-flow model, typically used in valuing traditional assets, aims to...
Commodities & Futurecryptocoingossip.com

Is Bitcoin Doing a Head Fake? On-Chain Analyst Will Clemente Looks at Strength of BTC Surge to $47,000

Prominent on-chain analyst Will Clemente is weighing in on the strength of Bitcoin’s rally as the leading cryptocurrency soars above $47,000. In a new issue of Clemente’s newsletter, the on-chain analyst says that crypto whales, or entities holding over 1,000 BTC, have massively accumulated over $5 billion worth of Bitcoin (BTC) in the last few weeks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy