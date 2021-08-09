Bitcoin At $47,000 Will Confirm Main Push To Astronomical Levels — PlanB

Plan B, the founder of the Bitcoin Stock to Flow model, which is designed to assert the value of Bitcoin in the same way as other valuable assets, has reaffirmed that Bitcoin is headed for the top. Bitcoin kicked off August firmly, stronger than it did in the past two months, further promoting the notion that the bears are getting wiped off. July 31st set the tone for what was to come in August as Bitcoin hit $42,000. A mild price dip followed, indicating that bulls were still trying to build momentum. However, a swift correction preceded the dip, swapping prices up from $39,000 to $45,255 at the time of this writing.