Abebech Gobena, Ethiopian humanitarian known as 'Mother Teresa of Africa,' dies at 85

By now you’ll have heard that a 7.2 magnitude earthquake has just struck Haiti. The US Geological Service estimated that its epicenter was about 80 miles west of the capital. Although the temblor appears, right now, to be almost as large as the big one in 2010, it did little more than shake Port-au-Prince and points north. The more affected areas in the south and its peninsula were, however, affected, with significant structural damage in the cities of Cayes and Jeremie, on the tip of the peninsula. Preliminary reports from Cayes (also known as Aux Cayes) and the smaller towns of Aquin and Petit Trou de Nippes suggest many downed buildings and people trapped under rubble, and we will no doubt know more soon. Members of the Zanmi Lasante (ZL) staff report that the cell phone service in those parts are affected and so everyone in Haiti is awaiting news, too. Our friends (and family) in Fonds des Blancs are safe, and the hospital there undamaged, but they will prepare for casualties from not far west of their catchment areas.