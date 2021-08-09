Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

Abebech Gobena, Ethiopian humanitarian known as 'Mother Teresa of Africa,' dies at 85

By Emily Langer
SFGate
 6 days ago

Abebech Gobena, who escaped a forced marriage as a child bride and became one of the most prominent humanitarians in her native Ethiopia, building an orphanage, schools, a hospital for women and children, vocational training centers and wells, among other works that earned her a reputation as the "Mother Teresa of Africa," died July 4 at a hospital in the capital city of Addis Ababa. She was 85.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mother Teresa
Person
Benito Mussolini
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethiopian#Humanitarians#Christian#Cnn#Jimma University#Swiss#Democratic#United Nations#The Ethiopian Herald#The Addis Standard#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
Country
Nigeria
Place
Africa
Related
Public Safetypersecution.org

Father and 7-Year-Old Son Beheaded by Jihadist Herdsmen

“The victims identified as Thomas Wollo, 46, and Nggwe Thomas, seven, were said to have been were attacked and beheaded by some herdsmen close to their home in Tafigana village, Bassa LGA, while returning from a choir practice at about 8.50pm on Sunday,” said the news source. The perpetrators of...
Public Healthfoodsafetynews.com

Cholera outbreak kills 800 in Nigeria

More than 30,000 cases of cholera and 800 deaths have been reported so far this year, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). NCDC said the outbreak has been exacerbated by poor access to clean water, open defecation, poor sanitation, and hygiene issues. Between January and the start...
Politicspbs.org

Ethiopian government appears determined to target Tigray as humanitarian crisis deepens

Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
Public Healthriverbender.com

Guinea reports West Africa's first known Marburg virus death

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Authorities in West Africa have confirmed the region's first known case of Marburg virus after at least one person in Guinea died of the hemorrhagic fever disease, the World Health Organization said Monday. Health officials said they were trying to track down everyone who may have...
SportsBrookings Institution

Africa in the news: Ethiopia updates, Zambia elections, and Africa’s many Olympic achievements

War in Tigray continues, and Ethiopia rejects Sudan’s mediation attempts. Ethiopia’s conflict in Tigray has escalated after the government, on August 6, warned that it could deploy its “entire defensive capability” in the region. In fact, on August 10, the government called for all capable citizens to join the country’s military to combat resurgent forces in the region, ending the ceasefire declared in June. These announcements come after the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPFL) rejected calls to retreat from the Afar and Amhara regions. The Tigray conflict began back in November after fallout between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the leaders of the Tigray region, who had previously dominated the national government.
Societyoperawire.com

Q & A: Barbara Hendricks on the UNHCR, Compassion & Refugees

(Credit: © UNHCR/Markel Redondo) Opera audiences may know Barabra Hendricks for her historical operatic performances and her forays into jazz. But for the past 35 years, Hendricks has dedicated her work to the UNHCR as the longest-serving Goodwill Ambassador. She has traveled to Mozambique, Zambia, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Burkina...
Africatribuneledgernews.com

Ethiopian regional authority: 170 armed Sudanese fighters killed

Addis Abeba — The Benishangul Gumuz region in Western Ethiopia said that more than 170 "anti-peace elements" who entered the country from Sudan had been killed, in a statement issued on Saturday. It added the militants planned to create terror, kill civilians and disrupt Ethiopia's construction of the Grand Ethiopian...
Union, ALBirmingham Star

In search of advantages: Israel's observer status in the African Union

Since its establishment as a state in 1948, Israel has placed great importance on foreign policy. This is because it had been under a political and economic boycott by surrounding Arab states. The boycott has been falling apart since the 1979 peace treaty with Egypt. But it is still in place with countries such as Syria, Lebanon, Algeria and Libya.
Food & Drinksnewfoodmagazine.com

Conflict one of the biggest causes of world hunger says new research

New research suggests we should be paying closer attention to conflict as a cause for world hunger, after studying the food security of several countries in sub-Saharan Africa. Some 700 million people – nearly nine percent of the world’s population—go to bed hungry, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
WorldPublic Radio International PRI

Tigrayan forces take over Ethiopian town known for its ancient churches

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. Tigrayan forces have taken over the Ethiopian town of Lalibela, known for its rock-hewn churches that are on the list of UN World Heritage Sites. It's also a holy site for millions of Ethiopian Orthodox Christians. Fighting has spread from Tigray into the neighboring Amhara and Afar regions in recent weeks, forcing around 250,000 people to flee their homes. Thousands have been killed since war broke out last November and as many as 400,000 people are now facing famine in war-torn Tigray.
HealthLiterary Hub

Emily Bass on America’s Mission to End AIDS in Africa

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode, Andrew is joined by Emily Bass, author of To End a Plague: America’s Fight to Defeat...
Environmentpih.org

A Statement from Dr. Paul Farmer on Earthquake in Haiti

By now you’ll have heard that a 7.2 magnitude earthquake has just struck Haiti. The US Geological Service estimated that its epicenter was about 80 miles west of the capital. Although the temblor appears, right now, to be almost as large as the big one in 2010, it did little more than shake Port-au-Prince and points north. The more affected areas in the south and its peninsula were, however, affected, with significant structural damage in the cities of Cayes and Jeremie, on the tip of the peninsula. Preliminary reports from Cayes (also known as Aux Cayes) and the smaller towns of Aquin and Petit Trou de Nippes suggest many downed buildings and people trapped under rubble, and we will no doubt know more soon. Members of the Zanmi Lasante (ZL) staff report that the cell phone service in those parts are affected and so everyone in Haiti is awaiting news, too. Our friends (and family) in Fonds des Blancs are safe, and the hospital there undamaged, but they will prepare for casualties from not far west of their catchment areas.
Public HealthWorld Health Organization

Cote d’Ivoire declares first Ebola outbreak in more than 25 years

Abidjan/Brazzaville – The Ministry of Health of Cote d’Ivoire today confirmed the country’s first case of Ebola since 1994. This came after the Institut Pasteur in Cote d’Ivoire confirmed the Ebola Virus Disease in samples collected from a patient, who was hospitalized in the commercial capital of Abidjan, after arriving from Guinea.
Afghanistanokcfox.com

UN says Afghan humanitarian aid needed

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging the Taliban and all other parties to exercise “utmost restraint” in order to protect the lives of Afghans and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid. U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Sunday that “the United Nations remains determined to contribute to...
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak in Cote d’Ivoire: 1st in a quarter century

The Cote d’Ivoire, or Ivory Coast Ministry of Health confirmed Saturday the country’s first case of Ebola since 1994. This came after the Institut Pasteur in Cote d’Ivoire confirmed the Ebola Virus Disease in samples collected from a patient, who was hospitalized in the commercial capital of Abidjan, after arriving from Guinea.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

China moves quickly to replace America in Afghanistan

As the United States withdraws its forces from Afghanistan, China is not hesitating to move in. Earlier this week, nine Taliban leaders accepted Beijing’s invitation and met in Tianjin with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi. One of those leaders was the group’s co-founder, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. Wang told his visitors that China expects the Taliban to play an important role in the “process of peaceful reconciliation and reconstruction in Afghanistan” and described the group as a “pivotal political and military force” in the country.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Air Taliban: Fighters seize $6million US Blackhawk helicopters alongside tons of American equipment - while taking to the skies in captured Russian choppers as advance approaches outskirts of Kabul

Taliban fighters today seized $6million US Blackhawk helicopters alongside tons of American equipment as they took to the skies in captured Russian choppers amid their advance through Afghanistan. A series of videos being shared on social media show insurgents flying the Kremlin-made mi-17 aircraft around the city of Kandahar, with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy