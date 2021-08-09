Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Wedding Pics! Alfred Molina & Jennifer Lee Get Married

Posted by 
extratv
extratv
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T0NB6_0bMfs6uc00
Getty Images

“Spider-Man” villain Alfred Molina and “Frozen” director Jennifer Lee are officially husband and wife!

The pair tied the knot over the weekend after several years of dating.

Lee shared photos from their special day, tweeting, “We did. We do.”

In one of the images, Molina appeared to be crying as Lee walked down the aisle during the backyard ceremony.

From the photos, it appears that “Frozen” actor Jonathan Groff officiated the wedding.

Lee confirmed their relationship in 2019, telling the New York Times, “I just feel very lucky because I’m, you know, 48 years old, and I’m very happy in my family life, and he’s very caring and very good to my daughter. And so I feel lucky.”

It is unclear how they met, but they first hit the red carpet together at the 2016 premiere of “Zootopia.”

Comments / 18

extratv

extratv

43K+
Followers
2K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Groff
Person
Alfred Molina
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Wedding#Alittlejelee#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Santa Ynez, CAPosted by
People

Inside John Corbett and Bo Derek's Quiet Newlywed Life: 'They Are Adorable,' Says Source

John Corbett and Bo Derek's newlywed life couldn't be sweeter. Earlier this month, the Sex and the City alum revealed during an appearance on The Talk that he and his longtime girlfriend wed "around Christmastime" last year after nearly two decades together. The secret nuptials were fitting for the couple, who live a "quiet ranch life" in Santa Ynez, California, a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Meet Donna Mills' Daughter Chloe Who Looks Different from Mom but Inherited Her Elegance

Actress and producer Donna Mills is the proud mother of a beautiful daughter named Chloe. While they don't look alike, the young woman inherited her mom's timeless elegance. Donna Mills might be unmarried, but she is a proud mother who is happy to be untraditional in Hollywood. She carved out a path for herself and for her 26-year-old daughter, now residing in a beautiful home as she enjoys life with her small family.
Relationshipswmagazine.com

Bo Derek Secretly Married John Corbett After 20 Years Together

Actor John Corbett may be best known for playing a universally adored love interest who famously did not get married. As Aiden Shaw on the original Sex and the City, his fraught relationship with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) went down in flames after he discovered that she was cheating on him with Big (Chris Noth) and later couldn’t commit to actually marrying him. But offscreen, Corbett has been blissfully partnered with Bo Derek, an icon in her own right, for almost 20 years — and they just revealed that they were secretly married last year.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Reality Star Gina Marie Krasley Dead at 30

“My 600-lb Life” star Gina Marie Krasley had died at the age of 30. According to her obituary, Krasley “passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, August 1st, 2021.”. The obituary brought attention to her love for dancing and video games, as well as time spent...
CelebritiesWBAL Radio

Jamie Lee Curtis reveals, "pride as our son became our daughter Ruby"

In an interview with AARP magazine, Jamie Lee Curtis revealed that her 25-year-old child with acclaimed director Christopher Guest is transgender. With their daughter's permission, Curtis made the revelation to the magazine. "We have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby," the Halloween series star,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Cameron Diaz’s Daughter Raddix Is the ‘Center of Her Universe’

Loving life with Raddix! Cameron Diaz has the sweetest bond with her and husband Benji Madden‘s 18-month-old daughter. “Cameron says being a mom has changed her entire world and made her a totally different and more fulfilled person,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She lives and breathes for her family and Raddix, along with Benji, is the absolute center of her universe. She reads to her, paints and writes, take her on playdates to the park and smothers her with love from morning to night.”
CelebritiesPosted by
GMA

Sophia Bush announces engagement to boyfriend Grant Hughes

Sophia Bush is engaged to her boyfriend Grant Hughes. The "One Tree Hill" alum revealed the exciting news Tuesday on Instagram, sharing a stunning photo of them together on a boat in Lake Como, Italy, with Hughes down on one knee. "So it turns out that being your favorite person's...
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Joey Lawrence Engaged to ‘Most Amazing Person Ever’ Samantha Cope

Joey Lawrence, 45, and Samantha Cope, 34, are getting married!. The actor revealed the engagement news to Page Six, saying they found true love when he least expected it. Lawrence and Cope met on the set of the upcoming movie “A Deadly Deed,” and he told Page Six, “When you least expect it, obviously, is like when it usually works right in between all the plans that we make,” he said, adding, “And I just met the most amazing person ever. Like your best friend and that person you really do share pretty much everything in common with.”
RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

John Corbett Reveals He and Longtime Girlfriend Bo Derek Secretly Got Married in 2020

A well-kept secret! John Corbett revealed that he and his longtime girlfriend, Bo Derek, secretly tied the knot after nearly 20 years together — over seven months ago. “Around Christmastime, we got married,” the Sex and the City alum, 60, said during a Tuesday, August 3, appearance on The Talk. “We’re pretty private people, we didn’t make an announcement. All our friends and family knew. But this is the first time either one of us have said anything publicly about it because really we haven’t had an opportunity.”
Relationship AdviceVanity Fair

Sandra Lee Had a Successful Boyfriend Rollout

What goes up must come down. It’s the law of a the universe, noticed by Newton and celebrated by Tyrone Davis. And it’s an especially useful framework—a core value really—for delighting in tabloid gossip narratives. A meteoric rise is often followed by a plummet back to earth. And here’s a non-Newton-approved addendum for fame of any sort: When there are two linked once a relationship, their rise and fall can hang in each other’s balance.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Joey Lawrence Is Engaged to Samantha Cope Amid Divorce From Estranged Wife Chandie

He put a ring on it! Joey Lawrence is engaged to actress Samantha Cope one year after filing for divorce from Chandie Lawrence, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. “Tubi’s been great,” Joey told Us on Thursday, August 5 in an interview for his upcoming movie, SWIM, which premieres August 13 on the platform, explaining that the company also purchased a script he penned. “Believe it or not, my writing partner and I [sold the script to Tubi], I’m continuing my relationship with them.”

Comments / 18

Community Policy