Oklahoma to use federal funds to compensate student teachers

OKLAHOMA CITY — State officials plan to use $12.75 million in federal funds to compensate student teachers in a bid to strengthen Oklahoma’s struggling teacher pipeline. For the next three years, the state Department of Education plans to give an estimated 1,300 student teachers per year who are participating in the state’s Educator Preparation Providers program $3,250. The program will pay the first $1,625 up front. The remaining balance will be paid by the school district that ultimately hires the candidate, the state agency said in a press release.