UT to require COVID-19 tests for all students prior to first day of school
All University of Texas students will be required to be tested for COVID-19 before the first day of class, UT officials said Monday. Students moving to Austin or moving to a different residence within Austin must be tested within three days before their move. Students who are already living in the same place where they’ll be living during the fall semester must get a test within three days of the first day of class, which is Aug. 25.www.statesman.com
