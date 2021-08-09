How you can score free Clementine's Creamery ice cream on Tuesday

(KMOV.com) - Clementine's will be giving out free ice cream Tuesday as part of a celebration of Missouri's 200th birthday. The St. Louis staple said it will be hosting an ice cream social at all five of its locations, where each paying customer will get one free topping, while supplies last. In honor of the state's 200th birthday, the 200th customer at each Clementine's store on Tuesday will receive free ice cream for a year.