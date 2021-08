Retirement is the goal everyone wishes to reach. One day, Motley Fool investors can stop working and simply live off your hard work. But that also means investing, and that’s when retirement becomes a numbers game. How much exactly will you need to be able to feel comfortable for the rest of your life? Canadians now live to the average age of about 83, but that includes those dying from unforeseen circumstances like car crashes. So really, you could live a lot longer. So if Motley Fool investors want to retire early, they’re going to need a lot of cash.