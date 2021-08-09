Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

AMC Reaches Deal With Warner Bros. for 45 Days Theatrical Exclusivity in 2022

By Sarah Whitten, CNBC
NECN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMC Entertainment has reached an agreement with Warner Bros. to showcase all of the studio's 2022 slate in theaters for 45 days. AMC struck a similar contract with Comcast-owned Universal in 2020. That deal guaranteed theatrical exclusivity for at least 17 days before films could go to streaming or on-demand.

www.necn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Aron
Person
Jason Kilar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Theaters#45 Days#Amc Entertainment#Amc Entertainment#Universal#At T#Hbo#Cineworld#Regal Cinemas#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max And Prime This Week

The constant churn of content means that subscribers are gifted with plenty of new movies and TV shows to choose from on a weekly basis, whether they be in-house originals or established titles. Variety is the spice of life as the old saying goes, something the masterminds behind Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO Max and Prime Video have taken to heart when it comes to deciding which projects to drop when.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Mad Men' Alum Accused of Misconduct on Set of HBO Max Series

Mad Man star Vincent Kartheiser is facing allegations of misconduct during the production of Titans Season 3. His behavior on the set reportedly led to at least two complaints and two internal investigations by Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind the HBO Max series. Kartheiser was cast as the villain Scarecrow in the series, based on DC Comics characters. However, he was nowhere to be seen in posters for the new season.
Moviesgamerevolution.com

What is The Batman HBO Max release date?

Has The Batman HBO Max release date been confirmed? In fact, is The Batman coming to HBO Max at all, or has Warner Bros decided to only give the eagerly-anticipated DC Comics movie a theatrical release? Previously recent DC movies such as this month’s The Suicide Squad launched on the HBO Max streaming service at the same time as it arrived in theaters, so will The Batman follow suit? Let’s find out.
Moviesyourvalley.net

'Free Guy' gives box office a lift, opening with $28.4M

NEW YORK (AP) — an action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds as a background character in a videogame, opened better than expected over the weekend, collecting an estimated $28.4 million in ticket sales despite a marketplace challenged by COVID-19. After a few weeks of , “Free Guy" succeeded with an old-school formula: an original, star-fronted movie with good word-of-mouth playing only in theaters. The movie directed by Shawn Levy was made by the Walt Disney Co.-owned 20th Century Fox, with a theatrical release contractually stipulated for the roughly $100 million production.
MoviesCNET

When are Reminiscence, Dune, Matrix 4 and more coming to HBO Max?

AT&T's decision last year to move its 2021 Warner Bros. theatrical slate to a simultaneous release on HBO Max at no additional charge sent shockwaves through Hollywood. It also provided a welcome benefit to subscribers looking for new things to watch while stuck at home. With the summer movie season fully underway, the next film from the Warner Bros. slate is Reminiscence, which will hit theaters and the streaming service on Aug. 20.
MoviesBenzinga

Disney's 'Free Guy' Leads US Weekend Box Office With $28.4M

“Free Guy,” the science-fiction comedy from The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE: DIS) 20th Century Studios, reigned at the U.S. weekend box office with $28.4 million in ticket sales across 4,164 theaters. What Happened: “Free Guy” also took in $22.5 million from 41 overseas markets. Unlike other Disney features released this...
MoviesScreendaily

‘Free Guy’ scores £2.4m debut at UK-Ireland box office

Rank Film (Distributor) Three-day gross (Aug 13-15) Total gross to date Week. 2 The PAW Patrol Movie (Paramount) £1.26m £2.41m 1. 3 The Suicide Squad (Warner Bros) £1.07m £10.8m 3. 4 Jungle Cruise (Disney) £845,000 £8.5m 3. 5 Space Jam: A New Legacy (Warner Bros) £505,000 £10.1m 4. GBP to...
TV & VideosIGN

HBO Max May Be Coming to India

After a successful launch in the US, Warner Bros. could be planning to launch HBO Max in India. According to a job listing posted on LinkedIn, HBO Max is hiring for Head of Content in India. The description of the Head of Content role reads, “Define and implement the strategy...
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

What are the two most-watched sagas on HBO Max?

Have a platform of streaming within easy reach became in a very short time something indispensable for fans of series and movies. Such is the case, that in United States every weekend millions of users simultaneously reproduce trending content. In the last days, the official numbers that he obtained were published HBO Max and something caught my eye: two sagas They are the most viewed of the application.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Zack Snyder Classic Is Blowing Up On Streaming

If you don’t count the theatrical edition of Justice League as his movie, which the vast majority of fans and the man himself certainly don’t, then it’s been five years since Zack Snyder last saw one of his directorial efforts score a wide theatrical release. And there won’t be another one for a while, given what he’s got on his plate.
Los Angeles, CAtvtechnology.com

Electric Entertainment Hires Warner Bros. Veteran Anthony Tapay

LOS ANGELES—Electric Entertainment, the Los Angeles based production, distribution and post-production company, has hired Anthony Tapay to the newly created position of Director of Programming and Operations. In the position, Tapay will oversee programming, strategy and operations for ElectricNOW’s free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) linear service, as well as the...
Moviesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Movie houses to receive first showing of movies, says AMC and Warner

During an earnings call, AMC CEO Adam Aron announced that AMC and Warner Bros. have struck a deal to have the studios' movies remain exclusive to theaters for 45 days. This also means that Warner Bros. won't be making its 2022 movies, which include sequels to and Sesame Street, available at home or on HBO Max until just over six weeks after they are released in theaters.
MoviesTVOvermind

Why Warner Bros. Passed on L.A. Confidential 2

The movies that could have been and the tales that might have been told are never too far from recovery, but some of them are next to impossible or have crossed that line and have no way back. The meaning behind that is the fact that Chadwick Boseman had been tapped to star in a sequel to L.A. Confidential, a sequel that Warner Bros. passed on for one reason or another. Few people, if any, give a solid reason for WB passing on the sequel, but it’s agreed that after everything he did before he passed away, Boseman would have been fully capable of taking on a role in the sequel to this movie, and would have worked just fine with Russell Crowe and Guy Pearce. People were quite fond of this movie and would have likely lined up to see the sequel, but the studio passed on it and decided to go in a different direction. There are a lot of reasons why this might have happened, not to mention that it might be that WB was thinking that a sequel wouldn’t have the same vibe the first movie did, or that it was bound to come at the wrong time.
Moviesmediapost.com

Warner Bros.' Deepfake Campaign Brings Reminiscence To Everyone

Warner Bros’ promotion of the Hugh Jackman film "Reminiscence" represents the direction in artificial intelligence (AI) that Hollywood will take in the future. The movie studio partnered with creative reality company D-ID to promote Reminiscence using synthetic media based on AI in an effort to bring people back to theaters and engage young, digital audiences. The theatrical debut is scheduled for August 20.

Comments / 0

Community Policy