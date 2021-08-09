Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream to air later this August

By Daniel Pinheiro
pcinvasion.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith gamescom 2021 fast approaching, gaming enthusiasts will soon get yet another glimpse into what publishers and developers have planned for this year and beyond. Since the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose risks all around the world, gamescom will provide its news through an entirely digital format, which means that, much like with E3, companies will have to change the ways they normally present their news. Microsoft has already adapted to this new format. The company recently announced its gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream that will air on August 24, starting at 10 AM PT/6 PM BST/7 PM ET.

www.pcinvasion.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamescom#The Stream#Xbox Stream#E3#Xbox Game Studios#Facebook Gaming#Xbox Games Marketing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
Video GamesTechRadar

The cheapest Xbox controller deals and prices in August 2021

Cheap Xbox controller deals aren't too easy to find outside of bigger sales events, though now that the next generation of Xbox Wireless (or 'Core') controllers are in the wild we may start to see prices on the older Xbox One model dropping. Retailers rarely lower their Xbox controller prices,...
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

An Xbox streaming box render is doing the rounds - but it's almost certainly fake

Images of what are allegedly 'leaked' renders of an Xbox streaming device are doing the rounds, but we're not convinced. The images were shared by a Twitter user, who posted the renders along with an image of a now-deleted anonymous post from what appears to be 4Chan. The images show a small, almost Xbox Series S-like device which is apparently "a little thicker and wider than a deck of playing cards".
Video Gamespsu.com

GamesCom 2021 Opening Night Live Set For August 25, Will Last Two Hours

Geoff Keighley has announced that GamesCom 2021 Opening Night Live will take place on August 25, 2021 at 2.00pm EST, and will be a two-hour marathon. Right now much of the event is being kept under wraps, although Keighley did say the event will offer “a new look at this holiday’s biggest upcoming video games and what lies beyond…”
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Xbox Game Pass August 2021 additions and removals

Xbox Game Pass August 2021 additions and removals are starting to come through, and this post gathers them all throughout the month. Here’s what you can expect on both Xbox Game Pass for PC, console and Android Cloud Streaming. Don’t forget that those subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have...
Video GamesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Xbox indie games showcase on August 10

ID@Xbox and Twitch are teaming up a second time for the /twitchgaming Showcase on Tuesday 10th August. If you’re a fan of indie games, buckle up, as very soon fans will get to see some of the new work coming to Xbox from independent developers. The second /twitchgaming showcase is...
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Xbox Will Join Gamescom 2021 With a Showcase on April 24

Xbox asserts its presence at this year’s annual trade fair for video games, Gamescom. Gamescom 2021 will be hosted in Germany and will take place in a digital form. The Xbox Gamescom 2021 showcase will be accessible via broadcast on April 24, just a day before the official live event kicks off on April 25, with Geoff Keighley sounding the start.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Xbox Game Pass – Games for August 2021

Microsoft do not forget the gamers during the holidays and offer us a small selection of games for its offer Xbox Game Pass. As usual, this is the first installment of the current month’s games. Note that the number of games code master available will be increased from August 10...
Video Gamesthehighlandsun.com

Next Week on Xbox: August 9 to 13 – Xbox Wire

Welcome to Next Week on Xbox! Here we cover all the new games coming soon to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC as well as upcoming Xbox Game Pass and soon-to-be released [email protected] games! Get more details on the games below and click their profiles for pre-order details when available (release dates are subject to change). Let’s jump in!
Video Gamesmygamer.com

Mulitplayer party game A Gummy’s Life launching on PS and Xbox later this year

Indie game studio EP Games announced its candy themed multiplayer party game A Gummy’s Life will be launching on PlayStation and Xbox later this year. Initially launched on Steam and Nintendo Switch in 2018, A Gummy’s Life is a local & online party multiplayer that will bring its candy-coated physics-based fights to new consoles with new hilarious maps, new unlockable gummies and the addition of cosmetics. Choose your favorite gummy, customize it to your taste and use your sweet moves to reign supreme!
Video Gamespushsquare.com

The Future Games Show Returns for Gamescom, Over 40 Games on 26th August

GamesRadar is bringing back its Future Games Show for another instalment to coincide with Gamescom 2021. The digital showcase will contain "more than 40 games from publishers including Frontier Developments, Team17, Koch Media and Tripwire Interactive", and will be hosted by Resident Evil Village voice actors Maggie Robertson (Lady Dimitrescu) and Aaron LaPlante (The Duke). The livestream begins at 9pm BST / 1pm PT / 4pm ET.
Video Gamesmygamer.com

MouseBot: Escape from CatLab (Xbox One) Review with stream

MouseBot: Escape from CatLab (Xbox One) Review with stream. Very simple controls and gameplay is perfect for young gamers. Occasional unfair level design means necessary replays to unlock everything. Takes a while to unlock the pointless cosmetic items. Rating. Our Rating. User Rating. Rate Here. Quality. 5.0. — Full Review.
Video GamesIGN

Buckle Up for Xbox's Big Gamescom Show - Unlocked 506

Xbox announces its big Gamescom event. We make our predictions for what we think we're going to see, along with what we think we might not see at this particular event. Plus: our highlights from the second Xbox Twitch indie showcase, Dead Space's maybe-earlier-than-expected release date, what we want from Trey Parker and Matt Stone's new South Park game, what Mass Effect: Legendary Edition's strong sales mean for Mass Effect 4, and more!
FIFAhowtogeek.com

How You Can Stream Xbox Cloud Games on Windows 10

Microsoft keeps moving away from the Xbox console as the only way to play its games. Further going in that direction, the company announced that it has made it so you can stream Xbox games through the Windows 10 PC Xbox App. How to Play Xbox Games on the Windows...
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Here's when you can watch Xbox's Gamescom showcase

Xbox has announced it will hold a Gamescom livestream on 24th August at 6pm UK time. Hosted by Parris Lilly and Kate Yeager, Xbox promises to give in-depth updates to some of their previously announced first-party titles, alongside some third-party ones. We're also expecting some updates for new releases coming...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Xbox game releases — August 9th to 15th

Whatever happened to August being a slow month for game releases? Even with heavy hitters like Aliens Fireteam Elite, 12 Minutes, and Madden 22 still to come, next week sees a whopping 25 new games heading to the Xbox platform. Top of the pile is unquestionably Hades, Supergiant's god-tier roguelike that scooped up a bunch of Game of the Year awards when it dropped on PC and Switch last year, which is now just days away from being a brand new member of the Xbox Game Pass family. And if that's not your jam, there are a bunch of other interesting indies backing it up as well, so there's sure to be something here for you to chuck on your ever-growing wishlist.

Comments / 0

Community Policy