Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream to air later this August

Whatever happened to August being a slow month for game releases? Even with heavy hitters like Aliens Fireteam Elite, 12 Minutes, and Madden 22 still to come, next week sees a whopping 25 new games heading to the Xbox platform. Top of the pile is unquestionably Hades, Supergiant's god-tier roguelike that scooped up a bunch of Game of the Year awards when it dropped on PC and Switch last year, which is now just days away from being a brand new member of the Xbox Game Pass family. And if that's not your jam, there are a bunch of other interesting indies backing it up as well, so there's sure to be something here for you to chuck on your ever-growing wishlist.