Gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream to air later this August
With gamescom 2021 fast approaching, gaming enthusiasts will soon get yet another glimpse into what publishers and developers have planned for this year and beyond. Since the COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose risks all around the world, gamescom will provide its news through an entirely digital format, which means that, much like with E3, companies will have to change the ways they normally present their news. Microsoft has already adapted to this new format. The company recently announced its gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream that will air on August 24, starting at 10 AM PT/6 PM BST/7 PM ET.www.pcinvasion.com
Comments / 0