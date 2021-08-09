Cancel
NBA

LA Kings and ASEC Announce LA Kings Ice at Promenade on the Peninsula

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 6 days ago

The Los Angeles Kings announced Monday they will reopen at the Promenade on the Peninsula in Rolling Hills Estates. The Los Angeles Kings and American Sports Entertainment Company said in a statement that it will be re-branded as the LA Kings Ice at Promenade on the Peninsula after the remodel. The rink will open Sept. 7.

mynewsla.com

CBS LA

LA Kings And ASEC Partner To Operate Ice Skating Facility In Rolling Hills Estates

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Kings and American Sports Entertainment Company have partnered to reopen the Promenade on the Peninsula ice skating facility in Rolling Hills Estates. The Kings and ASEC said it will be re-branded as the LA Kings Ice at Promenade on the Peninsula after the remodel and is set to open on Sept. 7. The rink closed last year on Sept. 16 due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The indoor rink, opened by the shopping center in 1981, has served as an iconic area location for both figure skating and hockey for 40 years. “For close to 40 years, this facility was a tremendous community cornerstone and we are excited to work with our partners to re-engage families here and return to the ice,” said ASEC President Brad Berman. “We believe LA Kings Ice at Promenade on the Peninsula will be a long-term, sustainable ice and entertainment center.” After signing a lease on August 1, 2021, ASEC and the Kings immediately began improvements to LA Kings Ice. Technology system upgrades and interior and exterior branding have been a primary focus. Monday’s announcement was the latest in a series of Kings/ASEC joint ventures in Southern California ice sports management.
