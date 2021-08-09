Cancel
Benson County, ND

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benson, Eddy by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 17:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benson; Eddy The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Benson County in northeastern North Dakota Northwestern Eddy County in northeastern North Dakota * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 537 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Heimdal, or 44 miles southwest of Devils Lake, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Flora, Oberon and Sheyenne. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

