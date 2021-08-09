Cancel
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 17:34:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-08-10 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range Slushy Snow Accumulations over Atigun Pass Beginning Wednesday Light snow is possible over the higher terrain of the Central and Eastern Brooks Range beginning Wednesday. This includes over Atigun Pass and further north along the Dalton Highway. Any accumulations are anticipated to be light and slushy with the highest amounts of up to 2 inches near Atigun Pass. Travelers should be prepared for slushy conditions at times.

alerts.weather.gov

Dixie County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Dixie, Gilchrist, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 09:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 03:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Dixie; Gilchrist; Lafayette The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Suwannee River at Rock Bluff near Bell (CR 340) affecting Lafayette, Gilchrist and Dixie Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Suwannee River at Rock Bluff near Bell (CR 340). * Until further notice. * At 8:00 AM EDT Monday the stage was 17.6 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Monday was 17.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 17.6 feet and crest at 17.7 feet early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Water begins to flood several roads in Gilchrist County downstream of the Rock Bluff gauge. Roads affected include NW 73rd Way, NW 82nd Terrace, SW 25th Place, and SW 86th Way.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gila, Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 21:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MST FOR GILA...MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 938 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Tonto National Monument to 10 miles northwest of Miami to near Claypool, moving southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Globe, Miami, Central Heights-Midland City, Tonto National Monument, Apache Lake, Top-Of-The-World, Claypool, Inspiration and Roosevelt Estates. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 230 and 250, and between mile markers 256 and 264. AZ Route 188 between mile markers 214 and 242. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Pasco County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 09:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM EDT. Target Area: Pasco The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Withlacoochee At SR 200 Holder affecting Citrus County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. .With recent heavy rainfall, several areas continue to have elevated water levels. For the Withlacoochee...including US 301 Trilby, Croom, SR 200 Holder, US 41 Dunnellon...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM EDT Monday the stage was 9.5 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM EDT Monday was 9.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 9.5 feet. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Flooding threatens two homes on State Road 54. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.5 feet on 09/24/1997. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Cypress Creek SR 54 Worthington 8.0 9.5 Mon 9 am 9.5 9.4 9.4 9.3 9.2
Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Brooks Range, Northwestern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 11:01:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-08-16 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range; Northwestern Brooks Range Snow in the Brooks Range Snowfall accumulation of 5 inches is expected at Atigun Pass through Tuesday with higher amounts to the east. Snow will fall at lower elevations including Anaktuvuk Pass, but any accumulation of snow will melt during the day. Temperatures will be cooling in the Brooks Range with highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s, and lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. The cooler temperatures will hold on into Thursday. For the latest forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.
Albany County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North Laramie Range, Shirley Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 12:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: North Laramie Range; Shirley Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Albany and south central Converse Counties through 145 PM MDT At 103 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Windy Peak, or 37 miles south of Douglas, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Friend Park Campground, Windy Peak, Laramie Peak, Garrett and Curtis Gulch Campground. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Albany County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 13:06:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Laramie Valley; South Laramie Range A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Albany County through 415 PM MDT At 347 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near University Of Wyoming War Memorial Stadium, or near Laramie. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Laramie, Tie City Campground, Vedauwoo, University Of Wyoming War Memorial Stadium, The Buttes, Vedauwoo Campground and Yellow Pine Campground. This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 310 and 331. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Trego County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Trego by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Trego A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Trego County through 430 PM CDT At 354 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wakeeney, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wakeeney and Ogallah. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Russell County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Russell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 18:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Russell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Russell and northeastern Barton Counties through 715 PM CDT At 626 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles south of Dorrance, or 7 miles southwest of Wilson, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Odin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Albany County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 12:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-15 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne. Target Area: Laramie Valley; South Laramie Range A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Albany County through 515 PM MDT At 425 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Laramie, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Laramie, Tie City Campground, The Buttes, Hutton Lake, Yellow Pine Campground and University Of Wyoming War Memorial Stadium. This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 294 and 325. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Ellsworth County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ellsworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 18:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ellsworth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ELLSWORTH COUNTY At 600 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Geneseo, or 9 miles south of Kanopolis, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Geneseo. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Ness County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ness, Trego by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 17:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ness; Trego A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN NESS AND SOUTHWESTERN TREGO COUNTIES At 554 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Trego Center, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Ness and southwestern Trego Counties. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Ness County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ness by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 17:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ness A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN NESS AND SOUTHWESTERN TREGO COUNTIES At 554 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Trego Center, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Ness and southwestern Trego Counties. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Trego County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Trego by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 18:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Trego A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN NESS AND SOUTHWESTERN TREGO COUNTIES At 554 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of Trego Center, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Ness and southwestern Trego Counties. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Lane County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lane, Ness by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 18:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lane; Ness A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN NESS AND NORTHEASTERN LANE COUNTIES At 641 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Utica, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Utica. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Lane County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lane, Ness by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lane; Ness A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN NESS AND NORTHEASTERN LANE COUNTIES At 630 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Utica, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Utica. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 14:35:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coconino A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM MST FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 234 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Williams, or 34 miles north of Chino Valley, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters observed quarter sized hail. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Williams. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 15:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MST FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 353 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 19 miles south of Diamond M Ranch to 12 miles northeast of Bagdad, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bagdad, Cross Mountain and Mount Hope. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Trego County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Trego by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 18:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Trego A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN NESS AND SOUTHWESTERN TREGO COUNTIES At 604 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Trego Center, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Ness and southwestern Trego Counties. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 16:16:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-15 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mohave A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MST FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 415 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles northeast of Wikieup, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Diamond M Ranch. This includes Interstate 40 in Arizona between mile markers 78 and 93. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Amelia, Chesterfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 09:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Amelia; Chesterfield FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR EASTERN AMELIA AND SOUTH CENTRAL CHESTERFIELD COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

