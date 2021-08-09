Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 09:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM EDT. Target Area: Pasco The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Withlacoochee At SR 200 Holder affecting Citrus County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. .With recent heavy rainfall, several areas continue to have elevated water levels. For the Withlacoochee...including US 301 Trilby, Croom, SR 200 Holder, US 41 Dunnellon...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM EDT Monday the stage was 9.5 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM EDT Monday was 9.8 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 9.5 feet. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Flooding threatens two homes on State Road 54. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.5 feet on 09/24/1997. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Cypress Creek SR 54 Worthington 8.0 9.5 Mon 9 am 9.5 9.4 9.4 9.3 9.2