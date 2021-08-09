Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-09 15:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 337 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain have ended in portions of northern Yavapai County. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional light rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Walnut Creek Ranger Station. This includes the following streams and drainages Mud Tank Wash, Indian Springs Wash, Antelope Wash, Apache Creek, Pine Creek, Williamson Valley Wash, Round Valley Wash, Graver Wash, Quartz Lead Wash, Big Chino Wash and Walnut Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
