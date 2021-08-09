Special Weather Statement issued for Northwestern Burlington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northwestern Burlington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Burlington and southeastern Bucks Counties through 715 PM EDT At 637 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Beverly, or 12 miles southwest of Trenton, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Willingboro, Florence, Burlington, Bristol, Riverside, Beverly, Tullytown, Florence-Roebling, Levittown, Columbus, Jacksonville, Edgewater Park, Delanco, Penndel, Langhorne Manor, Hulmeville, Cornwells Heights-Eddington, Nws Office, Croydon and Fairless Hills. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 5 and 6A. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 354 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 35 and 40. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 44 and 54. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH