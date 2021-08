The Canadian border opened to Americans Monday morning, but you won’t just be able to breeze over the bridge like we did before the pandemic. Only vaccinated Americans are allowed into Canada and you’ll need proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of crossing. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, those attempting to cross the Blue Water Bridge are expected to wait about at least an hour to cross. Today’s reopening of the border comes after border workers in Canada resolved a strike that resulted in miles of backed up vehicles Friday at land border crossings. The strike was resolved Saturday morning.