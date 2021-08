People magazine’s sexiest man alive is officially off the market. For those who haven’t been obsessively following his Instagram feed, Michael B. Jordan is now in a relationship with 24-year-old model Lori Harvey. And naturally, the lovebirds have been posting several romantic pics with each other since they went IG official in January. Still, we’re curious to know: How did the couple meet? And how is Michael B. Jordan’s girlfriend related to Steve Harvey? Keep reading to see everything we know about Harvey and her relationship with the Black Panther star.