Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Premier League announces fans subject to random spot checks on Covid-19 status

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vuQ6f_0bMfmDw200
The 2021-22 Premier League season gets underway on Friday (Andy Rain/PA) (PA Wire)

The Premier League has announced fans are set to be subject to random spot-checks of their Covid-19 status at some grounds in the opening few weeks of the new season.

The 2021-22 campaign, with supporters returning to stadiums following the easing of coronavirus restrictions, kicks off on Friday when Brentford host Arsenal.

In a statement released on Monday regarding matchday protocols, the Premier League said fans going to games should be prepared to show they have been fully vaccinated or have received a negative lateral flow test in the previous 48 hours, via their NHS Covid pass through the NHS app or website link.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qef7R_0bMfmDw200
Fans are set to return to Premier League grounds following the easing of coronavirus restrictions (Nick Potts/PA). (PA Wire)

And it said: “Initially, in the first few matchdays of the season, supporters can expect the introduction of random spot-checks for ticket holders at some grounds as we establish the required processes so clubs and fans are prepared for all match attenders to have their Covid-19 status checked upon arrival, should it become mandatory.”

The League also said fans must comply with a supporter code of conduct, and stressed the importance of wearing masks in indoor areas, avoiding close contact with people you do not know and following one-way signage around stadiums.

The statement added: “Even though the nation is reopening, the Government has made it clear that this pandemic is still far from over.

“It is possible the safety measures for matches could be subject to change at short notice. Fans should continue to follow the latest public health guidance and guidance from their club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iWX1H_0bMfmDw200
The first match of the new season will see Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal play at Brentford (Ian Rutherford/PA). (PA Wire)

“However, even in these uncertain times we are optimistic that by continuing to work together with fans, supporter groups, football stakeholders, national Government and local authorities everyone can enjoy full and vibrant stadiums while staying safe from Covid-19.

“The Premier League will continue consulting with all key stakeholders, including the Football Supporters’ Association, and will be running a series of fan-engagement campaigns to help all ticket-holders ensure they are match-ready.”

The Government swept away restrictions on capacity limits on July 19, and these are now decided at local level.

There remains uncertainty over whether so-called ‘vaccine passports’ might be introduced – either across the board or at venues holding 20,000 or more spectators – from the end of September.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

34K+
Followers
85K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Stadiums#The Premier League#Covid 19#Brentford Host Arsenal#Matchday Protocols#Nhs Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS 46

Falcons announce free COVID-19 vaccines for fans during open practice at MBS

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Fans who are planning to attend the Atlanta Falcons open practice Saturday will have a chance to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium announced Friday that they will be offering the Pfizer vaccine for all fans who have a ticket to attend the practice. The...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Premier League: Will vaccine passports be needed for fans?

Goal takes a look at the possibility of proof of vaccination to be introduced for supporters interested in attending matches. The Covid-19 pandemic continues to pose a dangerous threat, with multiple outbreaks of the virus occurring over the summer as well as the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Premier League: Fan disruption of pitchside interviews causes concern

Premier League clubs are concerned that fans could disrupt pitchside interviews this season as they continue to be held outside. Traditional tunnel interviews have been scrapped during the pandemic because social distancing is not possible. That led to player and manager interviews being held at pitchside. But with fans due...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

United Fan Believes Messi Couldn’t Hack it in the Premier League

A Manchester United fans has rang in to TalkSPORT to tell everyone that one of the best players to ever play the game couldn’t hack the Premier League. The Argentina star scored 35 goals last year for Barcelona in the La Liga and shows no signs of slowing down, surely wherever Messi goes he could play in any league or any tournament.
Premier LeagueBBC

Premier League: Nine new positive Covid tests

The Premier League says nine players and club staff have tested positive for coronavirus over the past week, before the start of the 2021-22 season. Across two rounds, the Premier League conducted 3,118 tests between 2 August and 8 August. From these, there were nine new positive tests. Brentford, promoted...
Premier LeagueESPN

Premier League announce new anti-discrimination measures

The Premier League has introduced new measures to tackle discrimination in the game ahead of the new season, including permanent stadium bans for supporters, it said on Tuesday. All 20 clubs have agreed to enforce league-wide punishments, including bans, for individuals found to have behaved in an abusive manner towards...
Premier Leagueprimenewsghana.com

GFA announces date for start of 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has revealed the start date of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season. In a statement, the country's football governing body revealed that the Ghana Premier League will kick start on the weekend of Friday, October 29 to Monday, November 1, 2021 across all the nine Premier League centres while the season would come to a close on Sunday, June 19, 2022.
Premier LeaguePosted by
AFP

Premier League flexes financial muscle as fans flock back for new season

The Premier League returns on Friday in front of full crowds for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit and with little sign of the financial turmoil of the past 18 months slowing the arms race for talent in the transfer market. Defending champions Manchester City have broken the Premier League transfer record with the £100 million signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa and could do so again before the end of the month as they pursue Tottenham striker Harry Kane.
Premier Leaguesportspromedia.com

PODCAST | The Premier League returns and so do the fans

Digital editor Tom Bassam and deputy editor Sam Carp look ahead to the start of the 2021/22 top-flight English soccer season. With the 2021/22 Premier League season set to get underway with Arsenal’s trip to newly promoted Brentford on 13th August, SportsPro digital editor Tom Bassam is joined on the podcast by deputy editor Sam Carp for a commercial preview of the upcoming campaign.
MLSuticaphoenix.net

Premier League 2021-22 kit power ranking: Which club wins title

With the 2021-22 Premier League campaign upon us, it’s time to dive into the most exciting thing about the new season: the kits each club will be wearing for the next year. After Euro 2020, the Copa America and the Olympic football tournaments have stolen the focus over the past couple of months, there’s a chance you may have missed some of new uniforms unveiled ahead of the new season, which kicks off on Friday. We’ve seen jerseys inspired by past glories, 1960s modern art movements and even dabbles into psychedelia from a certain north London side.
Premier Leagueprimenewsghana.com

Arsenal begin Premier League campaign with defeat at Brentford

There was delight for Brentford and their fans as they beat Arsenal 2-0 at Brentford Community Stadium in the opening Premier League game of the season, their first back in the top flight in over 70 years. Football has a funny way of creating history. Back in 1947 these sides...

Comments / 0

Community Policy