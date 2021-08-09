DeSantis loses again in court as critics say his political ambition drives challenged laws

”Everybody should keep attacking him because it’s just making him more powerful,“ the host says. Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson admitted this week that he regrets signing the bill banning state and local mask mandates, and the hosts of “The View” are impressed at his honesty. But Meghan McCain still thinks Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is benefitting from not walking back his decision to do likewise, and the words of critics condemning him for it.