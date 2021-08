PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 has learned that Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and the health commissioner will address vaccination requirements as it pertains to municipal employees on Wednesday. It will be addressed during a press briefing. Additionally, CBS3 has confirmed that discussions regarding a possible city employee vaccine policy have been going on with “stakeholders” this week. The incoming decision has labor unions split. Of the four city unions — District Council 33, 47, police and fire — District Council 33’s president is on record with CBS3 saying he would support a vaccine mandate as long as there were protections for religious and...