Governor Abbott takes action to mitigate rise in COVID-19 Cases in Texas

By James Smith
conchovalleyhomepage.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew actions will increase Health Care Facility Staffing & capacity, expand Antibody Infusion Centers, increase vaccine availability. AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott today announced a series of actions the State of Texas is taking to mitigate the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Texas. The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will be utilizing staffing agencies to provide medical personnel from out-of-state to Texas health care facilities to assist in COVID-19 operations. The Governor has also sent a letter to the Texas Hospital Association asking hospitals to voluntarily postpone elective medical procedures, for which a delay will not result in loss of life or the deterioration of a patient’s condition, in order to increase hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients.

