The Library Needs Your Help to Identify These Historic St. Louis Photos
The St. Louis Public Library is in need of a few good volunteer researchers with an eye for investigating historic photos. Two "Street Smarts" events at the St. Louis Public Library, scheduled for August 16 and September 16, will connect participants with librarians, reference maps and research tools to give them the best shot at pinpointing the locations of hundreds of historic St. Louis photos held in the Lemen Streets and Sewers Collection.photos.riverfronttimes.com
