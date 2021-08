AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Compared to previous surges, health experts say this is the most children they are seeing become hospitalized from COVID-19. “We are clearly seeing an increased rate of hospitalization of children you know right now I think we have 5 or 6 children in our hospital with COVID-19 that is way more than we have seen with previous surges,” said Dr. Brian Weis, Northwest Texas Healthcare System, chief medical officer.